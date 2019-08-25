Neocon Radio Host To Challenge "Completely Unfit" Trump In 2020

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh announced on Sunday that he will run for president as a Republican, challenging President Trump in next year's GOP primary race.

"I’m running because he’s unfit," Walsh told ABC's "This Week," adding "Somebody needs to step up."

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh will primary Trump: "I'm going to run for president."



"No surprise: We've got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/w5e5YbSb5A — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 25, 2019

"Friends, I'm in," Walsh tweeted Sunday morning.

Friends, I'm in. We can't take four more years of Donald Trump. And that's why I'm running for President.



It won't be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me... join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz.



Let's show the world we're ready to be brave. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

Of course, that's not all Walsh has tweeted - as the nevertrumper Bill Kristol's "chosen one" has called former president Obama a foreign-born Muslim as recently as 2015.

Bill Kristol's candidate was still calling Obama a Muslim in 2015 pic.twitter.com/RB8sDuZEbd — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 22, 2019

"The race war Obama and the Left wants is here." - the guy @BillKristol wants to run against Trump pic.twitter.com/36pkIrOl1W — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 22, 2019

While Walsh has apologized over his past comments about Islam, The Federalist Papers notes that he "has acknowledged there’s little chance his candidacy will result in Trump losing the party nomination, and he is instead focused on offering GOP voters an alternative vision for the party."

While he has argued that he plans to make the moral case for his candidacy, the former Tea Party congressman has a history filled with incendiary and controversial statements ranging from using racist slurs on Twitter to promoting falsehoods around former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate and that he’s Muslim. Walsh only served one term in Congress, but his candidacy does perhaps bring a more current figure from conservative circles into the long-shot picture compared to Weld, who last held public office over 20 years ago. Walsh’s nationally syndicated radio show and large online following arguably kept him more relevant. -The Federalist Papers

And how did Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh respond to Walsh's announcement?

"Whatever."