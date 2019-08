In early Asia trading, offshore yuan has extended Friday's collapse, testing the lower edge of the PBOC's Yuan trading band once again.

Yuan traded as weak as 7.1925 against the USDollar...

Source: Bloomberg

Pressuring the weaker end of the Yuan peg band...

Source: Bloomberg

At the same time, USDJPY is tumbling (Yen strength), testing the lows of the flash-crash from early January...

Source: Bloomberg

Turmoil is coming.