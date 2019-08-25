Prince Andrew On Epstein: 'I Saw No Sex Crimes' 

Britain's Prince Andrew - who was reportedly seen getting a foot massage from two young Russian girls at Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse - has denied seeing or suspecting any sex crimes while hanging with his pedophile friend, according to Reuters.

Prince Andrew with then 17-year-old accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Epstein pimped her out to wealthy friends.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, issued a weekend statement saying he wanted to "clarify the facts" about his relationship with Epstein - who was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month.

"At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction," said Andrew.

We assume this includes the Lolita Express flight Andrew took with the former Miss Russia, Anna Malova (according to court records).

We also assume he saw nothing in 2010, when he was pictured at the door of Epstein's Manhattan pedo palace.

The Mail said the picture had been taken in 2010 - two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to a Florida state felony prostitution charge and registered as a sex offender. U.S. court papers have previously shown that Epstein had socialized with Andrew and other high-profile figures including U.S. President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton. Andrew, 59, said it was a “mistake and error” to see Epstein in 2010 after he pleaded guilty to paying a teenage girl for sex. He said that he first met Epstein in 1999, saw him once or twice a year and stayed in a number of his properties. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions and I acknowledge and sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” said Andrew, whose title is the Duke of York. “What I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.” -Reuters

In short, Andrew says it was a mistake to hang out with the convicted pedophile, and saw nothing while hanging out with the now-dead sex-offender.

Maybe he also saw nothing during his guest appearance on infamous UK pedophile Jimmy Savile's show "Jim'll Fix It," when an eight-year-old girl asked to visit a warship.