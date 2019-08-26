Accused Pedophile Woody Allen Seen Popping Out Of Convicted Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Mansion

The list of people caught associating with Jeffrey Epstein after he did time for pedophilia keeps growing. From Bill Gates to Prince Andrew to Ehud Barak - the list of famous names associated with Epstein now includes filmmaker and accused pedophile Woody Allen, who was seen exiting the financier's Manhattan townhouse after a December, 2010 party in honor of another accused pedophile, Prince Andrew.

Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn (who ex-wife Mia Farrow adopted when she was eight years old) were seen leaving the soire, however the two were spotted leaving the mansion on more than one occasion during Prince Andrew's stay, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2017, Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow wrote an open letter to the New York Times, accusing Allen of sexually abusing her when she was just 7 years old.

Soon-Yi came to Allen's defense in a 2018 New York Magazine profile, calling Dylan Farrow's accusations "so unjust."

Farrow hit back, posting in a statement on Twitter "Woody Allen molested me when I was seven years old, part of a documented pattern of inappropriate, abusive touching that led a judge to say there was no evidence I was coached and that it was unsafe for me to be in Woody Allen's presence.

My statement on New York Magazine: pic.twitter.com/xml6pdaZqb — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

Back to Andrew's party:

As the Mail reports: "The December 2 dinner was held in the mansion’s second-floor dining room. TV anchor Katie Couric, once the highest-paid female presenter in the US, sat alongside comedian Chelsea Handler, a close friend of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston. Also there was George Stephanopoulos, a former White House communications director under President Bill Clinton turned £15 million-a-year ABC News host."

So we can add the above names to the list of people with no problem hanging out with a pedophile.

The soiree is believed to have also been attended by Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell and Epstein’s one-time girlfriend. Multiple Epstein accusers have claimed that Ms Maxwell ‘procured’ girls for the perverted millionaire. She denies the allegations. Guests would have walked past bizarre erotic artwork en route to the dining room with its gleaming mahogany table, including a painting of Bill Clinton in red heels and a blue dress, a reference to the outfit worn by Monica Lewinsky when she performed a sex act on him. -Daily Mail

Sounds like quite the gathering...