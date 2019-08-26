Border Patrol Unveils 60 Miles Of New US-Mexico Border Wall In Drone Footage

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection unveiled a stretch of new border wall on the Southern Border and said it completed at least 60 miles in all.

“Construction crews continue work on the new border wall system along the SW border near San Luis” in Arizona, the agency wrote on Twitter.

So far, more than 60 miles have been constructed “along the SW border since 2017,” and the agency is expected to “complete 450 miles by the end of 2020,” the tweet read.

Construction crews continue work on the new border wall system along the SW border near San Luis, AZ. In partnership with @USACEHQ, CBP has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall system along the SW border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZMVqVteMUN — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

The wall is located in the Yuma Sector, which is among the busiest along the southern United States.

According to Arizona station KOLD 13, work on more border wall sections has started in Arizona and New Mexico. The work on the wall, which was a campaign promise from President Donald Trump, stretches 46 miles west of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and also is on 2 miles of the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona.

The workers broke ground on the construction between Columbus and Santa Teresa in New Mexico, KOLD noted on Aug. 23. In Arizona, crews were seen installing 30-foot steel fencing to replace barriers near the Lukeville Port of Entry.

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

In July, the Supreme Court ruled to allow Trump to use military funds to build sections of the wall. The money had previously been frozen by the lower courts.

By executive order, President Trump redirected previously allocated Defense Department funds to be used for the New Mexico and Arizona construction, according to The Associated Press.

The administration has awarded $2.8 billion in contracts for barriers covering 247 miles (390 kilometers), with all but 17 miles (27 kilometers) of that to replace existing barriers instead of expanding coverage.

Recently-installed bollard style fencing on the US-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, N.M., on April 30, 2019. (PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images)

Various forms of barriers already exist along 654 miles (1,046 kilometers) — about a third — of the border.

The construction comes as immigrant apprehensions have fallen sharply over the past two months due to the summer heat and a clampdown in Mexico.

Construction on a new half-mile section of border fence built by We Build the Wall at Sunland Park, N.M., on May 30, 2019. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

Tens of thousands of people have come into the United States over the past year.

Construction is expected to take about 45 days. The government then plans to tackle two other projects in Arizona, including nearly 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) of fencing in other parts of the national monument and areas of Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.