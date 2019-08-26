Hurricane Time, Mr. President. Dorian Needs To Be Nuked!

Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen into a hurricane this week. Now would be the time for President Trump to go ahead with his plan of nuking a hurricane to prevent landfall.

Dorian is strengthening Monday evening as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea that border the Atlantic Ocean, and could strike Puerto Rico and or Florida by the weekend.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Grenada. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects tropical storm conditions to appear in the warning and watch areas by late Monday night.

The NHC expects Dorian to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday as it passes the Windward Islands, which include Grenada, St. Vincent, St. Lucia, and Martinique. By late Tuesday into early Wednesday, the system could develop into a full-blown hurricane with direct impact risks for Puerto Rico later in the week.

As of Monday evening, Dorian's maximum sustained winds were around 60 mph, which is 14 mph shy of a category one hurricane.

Dorian's positioning was about 95 miles east-southeast of Barbados and 205 miles east-southeast of St. Lucia and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

"Dorian will continue to progress toward the Lesser Antilles tonight, then Puerto Rico and Hispaniola later this week. The system will interact with plentiful wind shear and dry air midweek, limiting its strengthening potential. Regardless, hurricane conditions are possible in the eastern Caribbean through the middle of the week. Beyond this, the status of the system will be dependent on where it tracks and is highly uncertain. If the storm interacts with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, it will weaken considerably. It is does not, the Bahamas and possibly the Southeast may see impacts next weekend into the following week from this storm," reported Meteorologist and owner of Empire Weather LLC., Ed Vallee.

The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted Sunday it's "too early to speculate" if Dorian will impact Florida.

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to churn towards the Lesser Antilles this morning. The risk of direct impacts to Puerto Rico have increased and Tropical Storm/Hurricane Watches are likely to be issued later today.https://t.co/XZO7pOrOHA pic.twitter.com/47LuZV8VXS — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 26, 2019

Computer models show Dorian could strike Puerto Rico on late Wednesday, the Dominican Republic by late Thursday, and the Bahamas from mid-Friday through Saturday. By late Saturday, South Florida could be in the crosshairs of the storm.

