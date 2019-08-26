"I'm Not Going Nuts": Biden Swears He's Sane Amid Senior Moments And Gaffes Galore

While the anti-Trump media has pivoted back to the whole 'Trump is crazy' / 25th Amendment impeachment fantasy revived by GOP challengers Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, former Vice President Joe Biden's stumbling senior moments have gotten so bad that he's now swearing he's sane.

"I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts," Biden insisted on Friday, after he forgot where he was speaking from - praising Vermont when asked about his impression of Keene, NH.

Biden in NH tonight quipped that he isn't going "nuts" because he didnt know exact location of his earlier Dartmouth speech pic.twitter.com/0y7iqiDyHi — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

"I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town. This is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor's been a good guy. Everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot," said the 76-year-old Biden.

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town...everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

As noted by former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich, "what is he doing?"

When Vice President Joe Biden said “"I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts," it may have been strangest campaign slogan ever. It will be interesting to see how he recovers from planting the notion in voters mind. you could ask if he isn’t going nuts what is he doing? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 26, 2019

Days earlier, the Democratic frontrunner oddly brought up the topic of assassination - asking a Hanover, NH crowd "Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee? What would have happened in America?"

Biden's wife is even imploring voters to just vote for Joe already or face another four years of Trumpian politics.

"Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is," said Biden's better half during a campaign event in Nashua, NH. "But you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘Ok, I personally like so and so better.’ But your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Donald Trump."

You know it's bad when a candidate's wife is telling you to just "swallow a little bit."