NASA Astronaut Accused Of Committing First Crime Ever From Outer Space

The wife of a NASA astronaut claimed that her identity was stolen and her bank account accessed without permission while her wife was on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, according to Fox News.

Astronaut Anne McClain has been involved in a bitter divorce with former Air Force intelligence officer Summer Worden since 2018, but the battle recently took an unexpected turn when Worden filed a complaint with the FTC and NASA's OIG accusing her wife of assuming her identity and gaining improper access to her financial records while she was orbiting the earth.

Worden said she found out when her wife had knowledge about her private spending while on a mission - information she would otherwise have no knowledge of.

She then contacted her bank and was informed that her sign in credentials were used by a computer registered to NASA.

“I was pretty appalled that she would go that far. I knew it was not O.K.,” Worden said.

McClain denies the allegations and says that she was acting in routine fashion by checking the family's finances to make sure they had money to pay their bills for their son. Their child has also come up during the divorce.

Worden had a son about a year before she met McClain and after they wed in 2014, she refused McClain's request to adopt the child.

McClaine then took Worden to court in 2018 to get shared parenting rights after accusing the boy's mother of having a temper and making poor financial decisions, but this lead toward Worden filing for divorce after pictures of her son and McClain were posted on Twitter.

A short time later, McClain went on mission with NASA. NASA officials stated that they were unaware of any previous crimes committed on the International Space Station.

Ain't love grand?