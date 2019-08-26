"Things Will Never Be The Same Again": Here Are 20 Questions As Central Banks Admit Defeat

Unlike prior years, there was a distinct sense of dread and powerless foreboding in this year's Jackson Hole meeting, starting with Jerome Powell's "boring" speech in which he blamed Trump's trade war for the Fed's inability to stimulate the economy, and culminating with Mark Carney unprecedented capitulation, effectively admitting that the fiat system has failed and the dollar can no longer be the world's reserve currency (instead punting that obligation to 'global central banker' Mark Zuckerberg and his Libracoin).

Indeed, as even the FT concludes, "there was a sense that things will never be the same again."

In its summary of this week's Wyoming outing, the FT also wrote that "the developed world had experienced a “regime shift” in economic conditions, James Bullard, president of the St Louis Federal Reserve, told the Financial Times.

"Something is going on, and that’s causing I think a total rethink of central banking and all our cherished notions about what we think we’re doing," Bullard admitted. "We just have to stop thinking that next year things are going to be normal... They’ve priced in that there’s going to be uncertainty, there are going to be tweets, there are going to be threats and counter-threats,” said the St Louis Fed president. "And that’s the way it’s going to be."

And as the FT further admits, "interest rates are not going back up anytime soon, the role of the dollar is under scrutiny both as a haven asset and as a medium of exchange, and trade uncertainty has become a permanent feature of policymaking."

In short, central bankers "acknowledged they had reached a turning point in the way they viewed the global system. They cannot rely on the tools they used before the financial crisis to shape the economic environment, and the US can no longer be considered a predictable actor in economic or trade policy — even though there is no imminent replacement for the US dollar in sight."

While long overdue, the blunt introspection by central bankers was unexpected: a paradigm shift in perception and self-appraisal usually takes place after years of failure - such as that observed ever since the financial crisis, where instead of sparking an economic rebound, central bankers only made the rich richer by creating hyperinflation in fiancial assets while keeping wages and incomes for the vast majority subdued, and inspired the greatest wealth and income divide in history, culminating in such 6-sigma events as Brexit, Trump, and the populist revolution observed across most of Europe.

Although in retrospect, what happened this weekend in Wyoming should not have been a surprise. After all, this year the symposium has an appropriate catch-all topic: "Challenges for Monetary Policy", and as Deutsche Bank's Alan Ruskin said "rest assured there are challenges aplenty" adding that "arguably the basic framework for monetary policy is facing its greatest challenges since the 1970s, when the Keynesian Philips curve framework was succumbing to the Monetarist and rational expectations critique."

Ironically, and in polar opposition to today, the debate in the second half of the 1970s was how to conquer inflation, when the short-run trade-off between unemployment and inflation was giving way to a vertical long-run Philips curve, where there was no trade-off in growth and inflation. Now the debate is exactly the reverse: how to create inflation when the Phillips curve appears to be flat! Indeed, the basic inflation framework may have lost much of its appeal, which means that the entire "conventional wisdom" upon which bankers have relied for decades has been turned on its head.

So having effectively admitted that they can no longer be replied upon to pull the world out of the next recession, with the BOE's Mark Carney going so far as to admit that central bankers will be responsible for not only the next crisis, but the next war, something we have argued for the past decade, when he said that "past instances of very low rates have tended to coincide with high risk events such as wars, financial crises, and breaks in the monetary regime" - incidentally, the same low rates that for years central bankers said would save the world and now we learn have doomed it instead, below are 20 blunt questions (with a few implied answers in the questions themselves) for Central Bankers, courtesy of DB's Alan Ruskin, as they prepare to be swept away by the tsunami of history: