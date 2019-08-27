Americans Haven't Been This Confident About The Current Situation Since 2000

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 10:08

According to the latest survey from The Conference Board, Americans are most confident about the current situation since November 2000 (but expectations for the future dipped in August).

  • Headline consumer confidence in August fell to 135.1 vs 135.8 in prior month.

  • Present situation confidence rose to 177.2 vs 170.9 last month

  • Consumer confidence expectations fell to 107.0 vs 112.4 last month

That is the highest level of 'Present Situation' since Nov 2000

Source: Bloomberg

The Labor Differential indicator exploded higher (from 33.1 to 39.4) back near record highs...

Source: Bloomberg

However, this level of decoupling between savings and confidence has historically not ended well...

Source: Bloomberg

Still, as long as The Fed and Trump can keep jawboning stocks near recorder and recorder highs, what could go wrong?