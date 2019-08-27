Americans Haven't Been This Confident About The Current Situation Since 2000

According to the latest survey from The Conference Board, Americans are most confident about the current situation since November 2000 (but expectations for the future dipped in August).
Headline consumer confidence in August fell to 135.1 vs 135.8 in prior month.
Present situation confidence rose to 177.2 vs 170.9 last month
Consumer confidence expectations fell to 107.0 vs 112.4 last month
That is the highest level of 'Present Situation' since Nov 2000
Source: Bloomberg
The Labor Differential indicator exploded higher (from 33.1 to 39.4) back near record highs...
Source: Bloomberg
However, this level of decoupling between savings and confidence has historically not ended well...
Source: Bloomberg
Still, as long as The Fed and Trump can keep jawboning stocks near recorder and recorder highs, what could go wrong?