Deutsche Bank Says It Has Tax Returns Subpoenaed By Anti-Trump Lawmakers 

Deutsche Bank has confirmed that they are in possession of tax returns requested by US lawmakers probing the finances of President Trump and his family.

The disclosure was made in a Tuesday filing in response to a question from an appeals court last week, according to Bloomberg, however the names of the individual or individuals in question (probably Trump and his organization) are redacted.

Deutsche Bank has all but confirmed the bank is in possession of tax returns for President Trump and some of his immediate family. Names are redacted in the letter the bank just filed in response to Monday's court order, but it's clear who they are referring to. 👉 pic.twitter.com/iYAuNMlGcu — Susanne Craig (@susannecraig) August 27, 2019

According to the report, the appeals panel is mulling a request by Trump to block access to financial records at both Deutsche Bank and Capital One - the latter of which says it does not possess any tax returns applicable to the subpoena.

The 2nd Circuit hasn't ruled yet on whether House Dems can enforce the subpoena for whatever tax returns and other responsive records Deutsche Bank has — after hearing arguments, the court had asked the banks if they had docs, and they filed responses — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 27, 2019

The appllate judges had requested to know if the banks actually have the tax returns.