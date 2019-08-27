US Stocks Leg Lower After Chinese Media Signal No Trade-Deal Progress

US equity markets just legged lower, erasing more of the happy-talk gains from yesterday following a tweet from Global Times Editor Hu Xijin that appears to signal no great desire to move towards a trade deal any times soon:

" China on Tuesday issued 20 directives to boost consumption, in an effort to further tap domestic market, not putting so much emphasis on trade talks. China's economy is increasingly driven internally, it's more and more difficult for the US to press China to make concessions."

Dow is tumbling...

Treasury yields also accelerated lower...

Source: Bloomberg

We're gonna need another imaginary phone call to save this one!