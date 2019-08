US equity futures are lurching ever higher into the cash market open, because - reportedly - "optimism over US-China trade talks." The only problem is - the yield curve (and rates) are collapsing...

One could argue that the machines are just running stops...

Because the bond market ain't buying it at all...

Source: Bloomberg

A week book-ended by long-weekends (UK and US) has done wonders for the machines running the stock market; but they just can't control the bond market yet.