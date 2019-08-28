Amtrak Unveils Futuristic High-Speed Trains Coming In 2021

Amtrak is finally updating their decades-old interiors with a futuristic design for its new high-speed Acela train cars.

What's more, the first of the new designs will roll out in spring 2021 - less than two years from now, according to The Points Guy.

While Amtrak’s Acela fleet currently lags behind high-speed trains in Europe and Asia in terms of speed, these new trains will travel faster than what’s currently available. The new models will travel at 160 mph, 10 mph faster than current cars, and will use 20% less energy that what currently rides the rails. -The Points Guy

Amtrak shelled out $2.45 billion for the 28 new train sets. Due to the fact that the Acela trains will share infrastructure with freight and regional trains, they won't be able to reach the speeds of their foreign counterparts - however Amtrak engineers are working on pushing them them towards their top speed of 186 MPH.

On to the interior

TPG was among the journalists invited to tour mock-ups of the Acela cars built by French trainmaker Alstom, which produces the high-speed TVG trains which can be seen crisscrossing France.

The new Amtrak trains will feature seven standard coach cars, one first-class car, a cafe car and two locomotives - alltogether carrying a total of 378 passengers vs. the current 304.

Business class will be renamed “Acela-class” to help end the confusion for passengers who asked about what economy class was (there’s none on the Acela). These cabins will be laid out in a 2-2 configuration, so you are guaranteed either a window or an aisle seat. Seats will have new features too, with AC and USB power outlets to charge up your devices, and adjustable reading lights located on each headrest. -The Points Guy

Some seats have tables in between them, and new tables have flaps that extend out just for each seat — on the old trains you’d have to extend the flaps for the entire length of the table.

Dozing off will be easier, and you won’t have to worry about accidentally snoozing on your neighbor with the new winged headrests, which also feature grips on the side for passengers to grab onto when walking down the aisle.

Amtrak’s new first-class car differentiates itself by having larger, and fewer, seats than in Acela class. Laid out in a 1-2 configuration, you’ll also enjoy in-seat power and reading lights plus other amenities like catered in-seat dining and alcoholic beverages.

Seats are already assigned in First Class (the only train in Amtrak’s fleet that offers this), which is a feature that will remain, Caroline N. Decker, Vice President of Northeast Corridor Service Line, told TPG. Amtrak is also experimenting with assigned seating in Acela class. “It can be challenging, especially for new riders, as a couple, as a family, to find seats together,” said Decker. “We need to do more to help our customers… find the seats they want together.” There could be some limited seat assignments in Acela class, while the rest of the space would be an open-seating model, Decker said, adding that the assigned seating in First Class is incredibly popular with Acela passengers. When asked if Amtrak may start charging to select your seat in advance in Acela class, something that’s become commonplace among airlines, Decker said that the company hasn’t made any decisions regarding that, but that “anything is possible” — adding that the biggest goal right now is to improve the customer experience. Amtrak is finally replacing the old-school scrolling analog signs, and placing large digital displays throughout the trains that will communicate to passengers things like location, time, speed and upcoming stations. In fact these, signs are actually an ADA requirement.

To accommodate passengers with disabilities, Amtrak also installed large, ADA-compliant bathrooms in every car. They’ll feature all touchless controls which should also help reduce the spreading of germs.

The cafe car is also getting a serious overhaul; most notable will be the lack of seats and the prominence of self-service. There will be refrigerated boxes full of food for a “grab-and-go” scenario. Decker even said Amtrak’s considering a self-checkout station for passengers who are purchasing food. They’ll still have an attendant who will serve hot food and alcoholic beverages from behind the bar. However, Amtrak will also begin service with airline-style food carts, which will be helpful for those who don’t want to get up and leave their belonging unattended, Attendants will travel through the cars offering customers a variety of snacks and drinks for purchase.

In lieu of tables and seats, Amtrak will install a “nest” area where passengers can post up with their food or drinks on small counters. Decker said there was limited seating in the current cafe cars and this new area will provide more room for passengers and also comply with ADA standards.

Like the other digital displays throughout the train, the cafe car’s menu will be displayed on electronic screens, allowing for Amtrak to have more dynamic food offerings. Decker added that it’s looking at increasing the diversity of its menu, offering more healthy options, including gluten-free and vegan choices. Less noticeable but still relevant changes include increasing the window size and getting rid of curtains and opting for pull-down shades. The current overhead bins are enclosed, but will be replaced with clear open shelves that will make it easier to spot your bag when disembarking. Enclosed gangways will be installed, a commonplace on newer trains, creating a more seamless and safer way to get between cars.

We also got a sneak peek at the conductor’s post. The seat has been moved to the center of the train and gives the conductor a wide-angle view of everything coming down the tracks.