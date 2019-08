The Dow has suddenly spiked 200 points off opening lows, back into the green for the day.. for no good reason...

UST confirmed it will release on Friday the list of products to be tariff'd starting next week at 15% - no new news whatsoever, and no 'good' news for sure. But the algos loved it...

The word 'fragile' comes to mind as this spike was unable to even prompt a TICK (upside/downside vol) over +500.

Bonds and the dollar entirely ignored the move.