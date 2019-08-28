FBI Crime Lab Analyzing Two Broken Cameras From Outside Epstein Cell

An FBI crime lab is examining two cameras from the area outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell which reportedly malfunctioned the night he died, according to Reuters, citing a law enforcement source.

The two cameras would have had a view into the Manhattan jail cell where, on August 10, Epstein was found hanging by his bedsheet in what has been ruled a suicide.

The cameras were sent to Quantico, Virginia, site of a major FBI crime lab where agents and forensic scientists analyze evidence. The Washington Post reported on Monday that at least one camera in the hallway outside Epstein’s cell had footage that was unusable. The newspaper said there was other usable footage captured in the area. -Reuters

During a Tuesday court hearing, Epstein's lawyers Reid Weingarten and Martin Weinberrg told told US District Judge Richard Berman that they doubted Epstein committed suicide, and that the pedophile's injuries were "far more consistent with assault" than hanging, according to Weingarten.

Weingarten cited the defense’s own medical sources. Broken bones were found in Epstein’s neck during an autopsy after he died Aug. 10. Such fractures are somewhat more common in cases of strangulation than in hanging. Weingarten told the judge that when he and other defense attorneys spoke to Epstein shortly before his death “ we did not see a despairing, despondent, suicidal person .” Weingarten’s comments came during a proceeding where prosecutors were seeking the dismissal of child sex trafficking charges against the Epstein as a result of his death. -CNBC

"We’re skeptical of the certitude," added the lawyers.

Mike Krieger shared his uncredulity on the matter also:

"They must be joking. Apparently TWO cameras malfunctioned outside of Epstein’s cell? This would be almost comical if it wasn’t so infuriating"

The 66-year-old financier was arrested on July 6 on charges of sex-trafficking minors and pleaded not guilty. He was denied a request for pretrial release, after which he was found with injuries he says were inflicted by his cellmate, according to his attorneys.

During Tuesday's hearing, 16 women testified that Epstein had sexually abused them. Prosecutors say that while charges have been dropped against the dead pedophile, his potential co-conspirators are not out of hot water.