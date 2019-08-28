House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Plan To Host G-7 At Trump's Miami Resort

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler probably didn't need an excuse to launch yet another investigation into President Trump and his personal business (one would think he'd be busy trying to force Capital One and Deutsche Bank to hand over his tax returns), yet it appears he's found one.

The House Judiciary Committee has decided to investigate Trump for suggesting that next year's G-7 summit be held at the Trump Organization's golf club in Doral.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Nadler and Rep. Steve Cohen, the chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, claimed that the president's financial interests were "clearly shaping decisions about official US government activities" that "this is precisely the type of risk that the Constitution's Emoluments clauses were intended to prevent."

Trump's remarks about possibly holding next year's summit at Doral were only the "latest in a troubling pattern of corruption and self-dealing by the President," they said, adding that the mere suggestion of hosting the summit at Doral "implicates both the foreign and domestic Emoluments Clauses" because "it would entail both foreign and US government spending to benefit the president...the latter potentially including both federal and state expenditures."

Moreover, the Doral "decision" reflects "perhaps the first publicly known instance in which foreign governments would be required to pay President Trump's privately owned businesses" to conduct business with the US.

The committee is already investigating other instances of "public corruption" and "abuses of power" by the president.

Read the full statement below:

Inbox: House Judiciary Committee to Investigate Trump Doral G7 Plan. pic.twitter.com/NYbo8JKwCI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 28, 2019

Trump first raised the idea of hosting G-7 at Doral, a suburb of Miami, during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, the last day of the G-7 in France. At the time, Trump said "we haven’t found anything that could even come close to competing with it, especially when you look at the location right next to the airport." He also noted that the location is only a short helicopter ride from the airport for visiting world leaders.

The official White House twitter feed later tweeted a video clip of Trump making remarks about Doral with the tag line that Trump was announcing the location of the next summit, which is presumably what triggered the investigation.

President @realDonaldTrump shares the location of the next @G7 summit, hosted by the United States! pic.twitter.com/CMtHG2Dump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2019

Still, Trump and the White House haven't officially confirmed that they're holding the summit at Doral, and it's certainly possible that this is just another example of Trump speaking off-the-cuff, as he often does.

But given Nadler's well-known love of exercising his subpoenaing at every opportunity, we imagine the Judiciary Committee will seize the chance to launch a lengthy investigation that drags on for months, if not years.