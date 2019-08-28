Rep. Ilhan Omar Paid $230k To 'Political Consultant' She Had Affair With

Maybe Representative Ilhan Omar is for separating families after all...

A mother from Washington DC is claiming that Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is on her second (or third, who knows at this point?) marriage stole her husband away from her, according to explosive new divorce papers reported on yesterday by the Post.

Dr. Beth Mynett alleges that her cheating spouse, Tim Mynett, revealed to her in April that he was having an affair with Rep. Omar and that he had even made a "shocking declaration of love" for the congresswoman before leaving his wife.

Even better?

Representative Omar paid Mynett and his E. Street Group consulting company approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising and travel expenses.

55-year-old Mynett, along with her 38-year-old husband, have a 13-year-old son together. Tim Mynett has worked for left-wing Democrats like Omar and her Minnesota predecessor, Keith Ellison.

The filing read:

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar.”

Beth and Tim Mynett

It continued:

"Defendant met Rep. Omar while working for her. Although devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration, Plaintiff told Defendant that she loved him, and was willing to fight for the marriage. Defendant, however, told her that was not an option for him. It is clear to Plaintiff that her marriage to Defendant is over and that there is no hope of reconciliation."

The Mynetts had previously lived together for six years before marrying in 2012.

Omar was spotted with Mynett at a California restaurant in March. Mynett's wife is seeking primary physical custody of their son in part because of her husband's "extensive travel" with Omar, which the document claims is "not part of the job description".

The court papers state:

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments.”

Beth Mynett stated, via the filing: "When he was home he was preoccupied and emotionally volatile." At the same time, she has been handling “the vast majority of responsibilities related to [their son’s] school, medical care, and extracurricular activities.’’

Tim Mynett and Rep. Omar

She also says she doesn't trust her husband's judgement with their son anymore after Tim Mynett took the child to meet Omar while Beth was out of town:

“By way of example, days prior to Defendant’s devastating and shocking declaration of love for Rep. Omar and admission of their affair, he and Rep. Omar took the parties’ son to dinner to formally meet for the first time at the family’s favorite neighborhood restaurant while Plaintiff was out of town.”

In the classiest of fashion, Rep. Omar apparently gave the son a gift during their meeting: “Rep. Omar gave the parties’ son a gift and the Defendant later brought her back inside the family’s home,” the filing says.

Beth Mynett argues that her husband “put his son in harm’s way by taking him out in public with Rep. Omar, who at that time had garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats, one rising to the level of arresting the known would-be assassin that same week.”

Mynett is seeking full control of the couple's DC home, child support and legal fees.

Meanwhile, we have heard no comment from Omar's current husband, Ahmed Hirsi. He currently works as a senior policy aide to a Minnesota city councilwoman. There's been no word (yet) on whether or not those two are having an affair, but we'll keep our eyes on the story, because hey, you never know.