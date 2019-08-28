Smith: Conservatives Are Being Targeted By A Complex 4th Gen Warfare Campaign

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,

The reason why con games are often so effective is because victims of a con tend to believe themselves “far too smart” to ever fall for such schemes. A con game uses people's intelligence (or assumption of intelligence) against them. Even after they find out they have been lied to and tricked, these same people sometimes never report the crime; their egos simply won't allow them to admit they were played, and the conman escapes without fear of punishment.

Another powerful element of a con game is that it almost always offers people something they desperately want. An effective grifter or conman will identify the target's weak point; the thing they desire more than anything else, and then uses the false promise of that thing to get the mark to trade a treasure that is legitimately valuable. The conman finds something the victim wants so badly the person would be willing to ignore all facts and logic just for the chance of obtaining it. The victim does half the conman's work for him.

I mention the concept of con games because this is the best way of describing what 4thGeneration Warfare is. Many people wrongly assume that 4th Gen warfare is merely the use of false flag attacks or propaganda. That's not quite accurate. The goal of an enemy using 4th Gen warfare is to take a target group or population and then con them into DESTROYING THEMSELVES so that the enemy doesn't have to go through the messy and perhaps very dangerous process of fighting that population directly.

The tactic is not just about “divide and conquer”; that's only one small part of 4th Gen. It's not only about causing internal strife or civil wars. It's also about tricking a group into tarnishing their own public image, tricking them into taking hypocritical actions, tricking them into abandoning their defining principles, and tricking them into following leadership that is owned and controlled so he/she can lead them to ruin.

As a reference point, I recommend studying a military paper called 'From Psyop To MindWar'written by General Paul Vallely and Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino (a self professed satanist). This will help people to understand the devious depths that the elites will sink to in order to influence a population into self destruction or self enslavement. Hilariously, Aquino's attempt to mitigate the public reaction to MindWar once it was exposed was to argue essentially that mind control of a population and the corruption of how they gather information was a much better strategy than open warfare and subjugation because then no one would be killed and the public would be blissfully ignorant of their loss of freedom. Yes, the satanists are so benevolent and soft hearted that way...

The global elites, a group of people with extensive influence in politics, the banking sector and the corporate underbelly, are hellbent on creating a single world economic system, a single world currency and a one world government. The most important goal of the globalist agenda is that they not only want a one world system (a “new world order”), but they want the population to eventually ACCEPT that system as necessary. The globalists ideal scenario is tricking the majority of people into asking for total centralization; they prefer not to enter into open warfare with the public if they can avoid it, probably because they know they would lose.

They use 4th Gen warfare on a regular basis to pursue these goals and target almost every group of people in one way or another. That said, they surely realize that there are some groups that are never going to go along with global centralization and that those groups will inevitably resist. Aquino's delusional fantasy of a bloodless coup against the population ignores history - rebellion by groups of aware individuals is assured. These are the groups that the globalists will try to eliminate, first by undermining their public image and making them into monsters in the eyes of the rest of the world, then through combat if necessary.

Liberty minded conservatives (as opposed to statists that call themselves Republicans) and sovereignty activists represent the largest single threat on Earth to the globalist agenda. In the US, they have the resources and enough social influence to mount a resistance, and using proper asymmetric tactics, they could even remove globalists from power once and for all. And while conservatives might be viewed as the hardest target for a 4th Gen con game, in some ways they are unfortunately very easy to attack.

I witnessed this first hand after the 9/11 attacks, when many conservatives, fed a well crafted but fabricated CIA narrative of Taliban and Iraqi collusion with Al-Qaeda, immediately flocked to support elitist president George W. Bush. They abandoned their principles of small government and limited foreign intervention and joined the fervor and madness of a war fever, and the consequences have not subsided in well over 18 years. They were expertly conned, and did not realize their mistake for about a decade. By then it was too late.

This time around, I see a massive effort on multiple levels to attack conservatives with 4th Gen warfare. The objective is clear:

Get conservatives to attach themselves to the economic crisis that is currently developing and allow them to destroy themselves in the process.

Let's take a look at the most prominent lies conservatives are being fed today and why these lies are dangerous...

Lie #1: Donald Trump Is On Our Side And Is Fighting The Globalists

The most important key to the globalist 4th Gen attack on conservatives is that they believe beyond all evidence or logic that Donald Trump is on their side and is fighting for them. Before the 2016 election I was uncertain if Trump was controlled opposition, but I knew that he would be allowed into office based on the dynamic he provided for the globalists. The Everything Bubble was starting to falter, and the globalists intended to crash it, but they needed a scapegoat to take the fall and that scapegoat would have to be conservative, or he had to at least pretend to be conservative. What I wasn't sure of at the time was if Trump was a willing puppet of the elites, or an unwitting target. After three years of Trump's administration I'm now certain he is a puppet.

I've outlined and evidenced this conclusion in numerous articles including 'Trump Is A Pied Piper For The New World Order Agenda'. Trump's longstanding relationship with the Rothschilds through banking agents like Wilber Ross cannot be ignored. Needless to say, Trump never followed through on his campaign promise to “drain the swamp”, and has saturated his cabinet with globalist and banking elites.

He has also recently introduced the threat of Red Flag Gun laws, which represent backdoor confiscation and pre-crime denial of 2nd Amendment rights, much like a "no fly list" for gun purchases. This means you could have a gun purchase denied by the ATF for reasons you will never be allowed to know, and will never be allowed to appeal. I have also heard through the grapevine that once the US Senate returns from summer recess on Monday, September 9th that they plan to fast track such laws, and that Senate Republicans are rolling over and supporting the effort. We shall see...

Not only does this tell me that Trump is NOT a constitutional president on the side of conservatives, it also tells me that Trump is likely not slated to be president after 2020. Trump's job is to play the role of the bumbling villain, to give Democrats and leftists something to rage about, to make the Federal Reserve and the banking elites look like the “good guys”, and to lure conservatives into denying reality on the economic crisis until it is too late.

Lie #2: The Recession Is Media Propaganda And The Economy Is In Good Shape

There is a very aggressive psy-op which I have seen being implemented all over the alternative media and in liberty movement forums lately. Consider this – The mainstream media denied the economy was in dire straights for years, and ignored declining fundamentals and all evidence that there was no recovery. Liberty groups have been warning the public about the disaster that was boiling under the surface while the media called us “conspiracy theorists”. Now, suddenly, the media agrees with us; at least in that a recession and economic crisis is imminent. But because the media is pushing the narrative that "it's all Trump's fault", many conservatives are stupidly falling for the reverse psychology con game and refusing to admit that a crash is happening.

Let's be clear, just because the mainstream media says a recession is coming does not mean it's not true.

The evidence is overwhelming, from the yield curve inversion which is 100% historically accurate in predicting recession, to falling new home sales and home building contracts, to faltering auto sales which car companies are trying to combat by raising prices, to crumbling manufacturing PMI, to declines in freight and shipping as well as thousands upon thousands of retail store closures, etc. There is no sector of the US economy that is not trending negative over the past year. The only indicators that show strength are rigged indicators, including GDP, unemployment, and the stock market. These are the same indicators that fooled the public into thinking all was well right before the crash of 2008.

Bottom line: The economy is in swift decline. Most indicators show this. It is undeniable. Anyone who says otherwise is either willfully ignorant or has an agenda of their own.

I believe there is a well organized and directed propaganda push in the past few months designed to trick conservatives into denying that a recession is happening. Trump has incessantly attached himself and his administration to the market bubble, making him an obvious scapegoat when it all comes crashing down. But, the globalists also need his conservative supporters to take the blame as well. The more conservatives deny the reality of the crash, the more culpable and the more crazy they appear as the crash progresses.

Lie #3: Trump Is Secretly Battling The Bankers And Bringing Down Their System From Within

I see it all the time – the lie that Trump is a secret agent for the liberty movement and that he's going to take down the banking control grid and the Federal Reserve. Not only this, but once he takes it all down, a new and beautiful sound money Utopia will be instituted. To anyone with any sense of reality, this all sounds insane, but I would say from my observations that around 25% of the liberty movement actually believes it.

First, to believe this requires people to ignore certain facts. For example, the Trump cult often argues that because he has publicly attacked the Fed, this means he is exposing them to taking the blame for the crash they have created. So, to reiterate, there are people within the movement who claim the recession threat is fake, while there are others who claim that the crash is happening and it's a good thing. Both of these groups are wrong.

If Trump was trying to expose the Fed as the perpetrator of the crash, then why would he consistently take credit for the market bubble, as well as the fraudulent GDP and unemployment numbers? These are the SAME STATS Trump argued were fake during his election campaign.

Instead of setting the Fed up for a fall, he has only set himself up for a fall. And remember, more than half the US and most of the world sits on the left end of the political spectrum. Many of them are ardent socialists. The only people that will be blaming the Federal Reserve and central banks after the crash will be a minority of conservatives. And, if we continue to defend Trump, a controlled puppet who is intent on embracing the bubble, then who will listen to us in the end?

I am also seeing a shift in Trump's behavior lately which borders on unstable. I think this is merely an act; part of his role in the globalist screenplay as an increasingly unpredictable and dangerous political opportunist. I'll set aside his "chosen one" comment to the press as being sarcasm, but what about his proclamation “ordering” US corporations out of China, which would require the declaration of a state of emergency or a declaration of war, and his recent claims of reopened trade talks with China of which there is no evidence so far to support. This might seem bizarre, but I'm reminded that Trump has a history in theatrics. It is my belief that Trump is acting more and more erratic on purpose, and this only serves the globalist agenda, not the liberty movement.

Lie #4: China Is The Enemy We Should Be Focused On

Set aside the fact that both America's elites and China's elites are globalists in rhetoric and policy and work toward the same goal of a one world monetary system and one world government. The trade war is not at all what it seems. Many conservatives have been so bamboozled by trade war hype and “patriotic” fervor that it's as if they have forgotten all about the primary threat: The global elites.

The trade war has achieved absolutely nothing in terms of forwarding US interests or America's economy. Even the main argument for the trade war, shrinking the trade deficit, has failed as the deficit continues to expand. The only thing the trade war has achieved is a perfect distraction for the public as central banks like the Fed maintain tight liquidity conditions in an effort to deliberately deflate the Everything Bubble. If Trump was trying to bring down the banking syndicate and expose the Fed, then he should not have pursued a trade war at this time.

I would note once again that EVERY TIME the Fed makes a policy announcement that goes against what the investment world wants and causes a market downturn, Trump makes a trade war announcement which take all attention away from the central bank. Lately, Trump barely waits an hour before taking these actions. How exactly does this hurt the central bankers and the globalists? The answer is that it doesn't.

Whether or not trade conditions with China are unfair is irrelevant. The conflict is taking all attention away from central banks and international banks and the economic crisis they have been fostering for over ten years. If Trump was actually anti-globalist then he would have targeted globalist institutions first, and set aside the China issue for later. As it stands, even if Trump ended the trade war tomorrow it doesn't matter. He would still be blamed for triggering a crash in fundamentals.

And, for those that argue that Trump's trade war moves are meant to force the Fed to start issuing more QE and save stocks, I can only point out that the Fed has no intention of doing this and they made that clear in July and at Jackson Hole. And, if it were actually the case that Trump is trying to “force the Fed into a corner”, then the strategy is a poor one. All the Fed has to do is sit and wait, allowing markets to tank until Trump is out of office after 2020 elections. The same goes for China and the trade war.

There is no incentive for them to capitulate to Trump for the next year. But this is all an academic discussion because Trump is not working against the globalists, he's working for them.

Lie #5: An Inflationary Or Stagflationary Crash Would Be Good For The Public

This is perhaps the most absurd disinformation argument I've been seeing lately, and I think it is meant to appeal to Trump supporters who are realizing that a crash is indeed taking place and that Trump is playing a part in the downturn. In order to reconcile this reality with their desperate need to believe that Trump is a hero on a white horse coming to save them, they buy into the idea that Trump is actually crashing everything on purpose to undermine the banking elites.

They argue that by bringing down the dollar, or the Fed, Trump is setting the stage for a new US monetary system. They also argue that an inflationary crash would "erase all debts" and the slate will be "wiped clean" in some kind of jubilee. Unfortunately, this is not going to happen.

First, in every single inflationary of stagflationary crash in history, the public suffered a decade or more of poverty, starvation, sometimes civil war, and sometimes the break-up of their nation. There is no joy to be found in an economic collapse. Second, debt jubilees are rare. What is more likely to happen is that debts will be adjusted to match monetary inflation. This is what happened during the hyperinflationary crisis in Weimar, Germany, and it has happened during many other inflationary crash events. Also, debts are generally not erased. Instead, the debts are reinstated once a new monetary system is established. Third, the Fed is NOT the core of globalist power. The Fed is nothing more than a branch of the franchise. Jerome Powell manages the most popular McDonalds outlet in the chain, but he's certainly not the CEO. He takes his orders from people above him, just as Trump does. The real base of power for the globalists is in their international institutions, like the IMF, the BIS, the UN and World Bank. It is also in their think tanks and working groups, like Bilderberg, or the World Government Summit which is held annually in the United Arab Emirates and is comprised of corporate and political leaders from around the globe devising strategies to build a one world government. But hey, there's no organized conspiracy for world government, right? The elites just openly talk about it at summits on world government... Fourth, the crash is far more beneficial to the globalists than people seem to realize. They WANT to bring down the old system, and with it the concept of borders, nations, and decentralized economies. They openly plan to install a new global monetary system, a cashless society and eventually global government. In order to do this, they need a catastrophe large enough to cause the public to accept their new world order. They aren't afraid of a crash, they have been engineering one.

The most vital pieces in this puzzle are the liberty movement and sovereignty champions. If we remain skeptical of the Trojan Horses (like Trump) that are handed to us, and critical when the president and other supposed leaders take actions which are irrational or unconstitutional, then we can more easily argue that we had nothing to do with disasters like the financial implosion that follow. We can maintain momentum for the liberty movement and gather more people to our side instead of losing people due to a tarnished image. No one man encompasses the fight for freedom. No one man owns that. It belongs to us all.

There will be people who will argue that this is all "conjecture and theory", but they would have to ignore the mountain of evidence to the contrary. They will say that the media hates Trump and so do the globalists, but they won't be able to come up with a rational explanation as to why Trump is so insistent on surrounding himself with those same globalists and elites, or why his actions constantly provide cover for the crisis the elites have set in motion. The people who push the narrative that Trump is a secret agent fighting a Game of Thrones war against the globalist are only hurting themselves and other sovereignty proponents. The more cognitive dissonance they spread in the name of defending Trump, the more unhinged they will seem when the fantasy falls apart. This is exactly what the elites want.

* * *

If you would like to support the work that Alt-Market does while also receiving content on advanced tactics for defeating the globalist agenda, subscribe to our exclusive newsletter The Wild Bunch Dispatch. Learn more about it HERE.