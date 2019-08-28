Stocks & Bond Yields Extend Drop Despite Trump China-Deal Jawboning

As the US yield curve inverted further and long-end rates hit fresh record lows, US equity futures accelerated lower, prompting a quick tweet from the president to try and save the market once again... for now it's not working.

As stocks tumbled into the red, Trump tweeted how well things are going with China...

"So interesting to read and see all of the free and interesting advice I am getting on China, from people who have tried to handle it before and failed miserably - In fact, they got taken to the cleaners. We are doing very well with China. This has never happened to them before!"

But the market is no longer buying it...

And yields continue to slide...

Source: Bloomberg