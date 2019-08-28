Trump Boasts He's "Best Thing That's Ever Happened" To Puerto Rico As Dorian Headed For Landfall

As Puerto Ricans batten down the hatches in the face of Tropical Storm Dorian, which is drawing dangerously close to the island's shores, President Trump issued a pair of tweets bashing the island's broken political system (its governor resigned earlier this month amid as anger about public corruption came to a head) and reminding the world that he's "the best thing that's ever happened" to Puerto Rico as Congress approved billions for disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

....And by the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

The tweets came just before the latest National Hurricane Center storm advisory forecast that Dorian would strengthen into a Cat 3 hurricane as it heads for the east of Florida, and that the state should prepare for a major storm. Before it hits Florida, the storm is projected to make land fall in Eastern Puerto Rico and move across the island Wednesday evening. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, while a Tropical Storm Watch is in place for the Dominican Republic.

NHC rolling with a Cat 3 off the FL coast, weakening to a 100mph Cat 2 pre-landfall north of Cape Canaveral... #dorian #flwx https://t.co/n1Uo8RPH6Q — Ed Vallee | Empire Weather LLC (@EdValleeWx) August 28, 2019

Tropical Storm #Dorian could be near Hurricane Strength before it makes landfall & moves across Puerto Rico. Hurricane Watches & Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico.A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for Dominican Republic @CBSMiami #CBS4 #TropicalStormDorian pic.twitter.com/tQjRXrOgp8 — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) August 28, 2019

According to the latest update, the storm is traveling very close to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands.