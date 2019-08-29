Despite "Super-Low Mortgage Rates", July Pending Home Sales Plunge Back Into Contraction

Breaking the tie between new (down) and existing (up) home sales, pending home sales tumbled 2.5% MoM in July (notably below the expectation of 0.0%) and stumbled back into contraction year-over-year.
Source: Bloomberg
All regions fell in July:
-
Northeast fell 1.6%; June rose 2.7%
-
Midwest fell 2.5%; June rose 3.3%
-
South fell 2.4%; June rose 1.3%
-
West fell 3.4%; June rose 5.4%
Pending Home Sales retreated back into contraction YoY (by 0.3%)...
Source: Bloomberg
“Super-low mortgage rates have not yet consistently pulled buyers back into the market,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement.
“Economic uncertainty is no doubt holding back some potential demand, but what is desperately needed is more supply of moderately priced homes.”
Pending home sales are often considered a leading indicator of existing-home purchases and a measure of the health of the residential real estate market in coming months.