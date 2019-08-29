Despite "Super-Low Mortgage Rates", July Pending Home Sales Plunge Back Into Contraction

Breaking the tie between new (down) and existing (up) home sales, pending home sales tumbled 2.5% MoM in July (notably below the expectation of 0.0%) and stumbled back into contraction year-over-year.

Source: Bloomberg

All regions fell in July:

Pending Home Sales retreated back into contraction YoY (by 0.3%)...

Source: Bloomberg

“Super-low mortgage rates have not yet consistently pulled buyers back into the market,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement.

“Economic uncertainty is no doubt holding back some potential demand, but what is desperately needed is more supply of moderately priced homes.”