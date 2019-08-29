Iranian Tanker Makes Drastic Course Reversal As It Entered Turkish Waters

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 11:57

While en route to southern Turkey on Thursday the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya made a sudden 180 degree course alteration, and is now headed away from the Turkish coast and again in the direction of EU-member Greece

Refinitiv ship tracking data as well as MarineTraffic.com showed the drastic change in course as the ship's data signals a destination "For Order" designation, meaning the vessel isn’t disclosing any destination, after it previously listed Mersin, Turkey just days ago. It made the drastic maneuver just as it began entering Turkish territorial waters.

Current tracking data shows the ship between the coasts of Turkey and Cyprus, heading west, at a moment there's still an active US seizure warrant for the vessel.

On Monday an Iranian government spokesman announced the 2.1 million barrels have been sold to an unnamed buyer while en route across the Mediterranean after it was released.

Image source: Reuters

In statements made to reporters in Tehran, spokesman Ali Rabiei, said of the oil's as yet unmentioned unloading point, “The buyer of the oil decides where its destination is.” 

He added that the world is “witnessing the wrong policy by the U.S. in monitoring and intervention in others’ internal affairs.”

The Unites States says the tanker is controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and thus deems any state's interaction with it support of a formally designated terrorist group.

It's expected that it will at some point attempt a ship-to-ship transfer at sea before the oil is transferred and ultimately offloaded at a port of the undisclosed purchaser's choice.

