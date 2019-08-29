"Look At The Ass On Her!": New Biography Exposes Michael Bloomberg's History Of Sexist Comments, Dirty Jokes

Shocking new claims about Michael Bloomberg's treatment of women have surfaced in a new upcoming book, "The Many Lives of Michael Bloomberg: Innovation, Money and Politics", that is set to be released on September 10, according to the Daily Mail.

The 77 year old, who is worth upwards of $55 billion, was once accused of telling a female employee to "kill it" after she revealed she was pregnant. He reportedly also said he would "do her" about a woman while in a deposition and was accused by another woman of calling women "meat".

"If women wanted to be appreciated for their brains, they'd go to the library instead of to Bloomingdale's'," Bloomberg is also reported to have said.

In fact, the book claims that Bloomberg's sexist jokes and sayings were so ubiquitous around the office that a "joke compendium" of them was passed around by his employees. Called "Borscht Belt Standbys", his jokes were often dismissed as blunders by his aides.

The book claims that in private, Bloomberg could be "raunchy with a full repertoire of old jokes that were sometimes edgy and sometimes slipped over the edge". It claims Bloomberg would comment about "women's cleavage" and "proclamations that females need to wear high heels".

It also details how, in the 1990's, four women filed sexual harassment suits against Bloomberg LP, including a sales executive who claimed Bloomberg told her to to "kill" her unborn baby. Bloomberg was supposedly upset that she was the 16th woman at the firm to go on maternity leave.

Bloomberg also, when seeing the woman's wedding ring, asked her:

"What, is the guy dumb and blind? What the hell is he marrying you for?".

After a week, he apparently told the same woman:

"Still engaged? What, is he that good in bed, or did your father pay him to get rid of you?"

Bloomberg LP said that Bloomberg had denied saying "kill it," taken a lie detector test and passed.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Bloomberg LP in 2007, claiming that the company "fostered and perpetuated" a hostile environment for women. The Federal lawsuit was thrown out 4 year later, although some claims were allowed to continue, with the case ending in 2015.

"[Chief] Judge [Loretta] Preska would dismiss charges of discrimination against Bloomberg in a sweeping and pointed sixty-four page order," the book says.

When Bloomberg ran for Mayor in 2001, he came under scrutiny when his rival pointed out a book, "The Portable Bloomberg: The Wit and Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg", that was created in-house at Bloomberg's firm. It was a compilation of quips, including Bloomberg saying about the British royal family:

"The (British) Royal family - what a bunch of misfits - a gay, an architect, that horsey faced lesbian, and a kid who gave up Koo Stark for some fat broad."

He also reportedly said:

"The three biggest lies are: the check's in the mail, I'll respect you in the morning, and I'm glad I'm Jewish."

Another line said: "I know for a fact that any self-respecting woman who walks past a construction site and doesn't get a whistle will turn around and walk past again and again until she does get one."

During his term as mayor, his "comedy act" continued. He reportedly said at a book signing for the city's gay media elite:

"I haven't seen so many guys since there was a Ricky Martin book signing."

"You should see what's in my closet," he continued, talking about a pink sweater he was wearing at the time.

Former New York city speaker Christine Quinn also claimed that Bloomberg once made degrading comments about her appearance, stating:

"Do you pay a lot to make your hair be two colors? Because now it's three with the gray."

According to a male journalist, Bloomberg once said, "Look at the ass on her," about a woman in a tight gown.

But he didn't seem to deny everything, however, with his staff saying in a statement to the Daily Mail:

"People should buy the book and read it for themselves to see why historian Doris Kearns Goodwin calls it a 'first rate study of leadership in business, politics and philanthropy.' As stated in the book, these charges were either denied or dismissed many years ago."

Apparently, Bloomberg actually likes the book so much that he is sending it to friends and urging them to read it.

Bloomberg is best known for the Bloomberg Terminal software, which revolutionized Wall Street by giving traders faster access to data. The Bloomberg name has also expanded into a news wire service, a TV channel and philanthropy, which has given away more than $8 billion.

For more on the book, you can read the Daily Mail's full longform writeup.