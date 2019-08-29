Obama Returns To Politics With Initiative To "Favorably Position Democrats" (Except Biden?)

Authored by Rusty Weiss via The Mental Recession

Former President Barack Obama announced a return to the political arena with an initiative designed to ‘favorably position Democrats’ by ‘combating partisan gerrymandering.’

Obama tweeted a message about a program known as ‘Redistricting U,’ which is part of the All on the Line campaign. That campaign is a merger of his Organizing for Action group with former Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Redistricting Action Fund.

“I’ve always believed that training is at the heart of organizing,” Obama explains. “It’s why I made it a priority in my 2008 campaign and throughout our larger movement for change in the years since. The movement for fair maps will determine the course of progress on every issue we care about for the next decade.”

Fair maps, or favorable maps?

He’s Back

Holder warned in 2017 that Obama would be making a return to politics and that his role would specifically involve this effort to combat gerrymandering.

“It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder told reporters at an event for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. “And he’ll be ready to roll.”

Well, he’s now rolling …

Training is at the heart of organizing. It’s why I’ve always made it a priority – from my 2008 campaign until now. And it’s why I’m proud to announce @allontheline’s in-person training initiative, Redistricting U. Join us: https://t.co/yrWJ50wSdE pic.twitter.com/HiKvGd2XyE — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2019

It’s Not About Fairness

Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker counters that the effort has little to do with opposition to drawing congressional districts based on partisan interests, and more to do with benefitting the Democrat party solely.

If anyone tells you that @EricHolder is “fighting against gerrymandering” and for “fair maps,” just look at the form his organization filed with the IRS. The truth: their mission is to “FAVORABLY POSITION DEMOCRATS FOR THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS.” pic.twitter.com/1f6J2SnIlX — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 22, 2019

Fox News reports that ‘Redistricting U’ is “focused on impacting the redrawing of congressional districts, which will take place in 2021 following the collection of data in the 2020 census.”

In other words, Democrats are okay with redrawing maps as long as it’s in their favor.

Like, for instance, in Maryland where a three-judge federal court panel ruled that the state unconstitutionally drew the boundary lines to benefit Democrats after the 2010 census.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, nominated by Obama in 2010, even asserted during oral arguments in a request to take up the case that Democrat efforts were “excessive.”

The 6th District of Maryland’s composition was flipped “from 47 percent Republicans and 36 percent Democrats to, instead, 45 percent Democrats and 34 percent Republicans, effectively ensuring that Republicans will never win this seat again,” she explained, “how is that not excessive?”

Obama Post-Politics

Did Obama ever really leave the political arena?

In June of 2018, he held private meetings coaching Democrat hopefuls on how they can beat Trump in 2020. He met with a wide range of hopefuls such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and his partner in crime, former Vice President Joe Biden.

He has perpetually badmouthed the President since he left office, including comments that compared the political climate under the Trump administration to 1930s Nazi Germany.

While George W. Bush exited the White House gracefully by not criticizing his successor or meddling in Republican political efforts, Obama seems unable to tamp down his ego enough to do the same.