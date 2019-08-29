Trump Slams "Horrible, Corrupt Fake News" After MSNBC Anchor Admits "Was Wrong" On Trump-Russia Story

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 09:22

Following MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell's tweeted retraction of his 'thinly-sourced' lies that Russians had co-signed loans for President Trump, he took to his show last night to talk further about the fake news (but note the barely apologetic tone)...

 “I should not have said it on air or posted it on Twitter. I was wrong to do so. This afternoon attorneys for the president sent us a letter asserting the story is false. They demanded a retraction. Tonight we are retracting the story. We don’t know whether the information is inaccurate. But the fact is, we do know it wasn’t ready for broadcast, and for that I apologize.”

This lack of apology retraction appears to have 'triggered' President Trump who took to Twitter to remind his followers just how 'normal' this strategy of "loud/dramatic fake news headlines followed by quiet retraction/apology."

We can't blame him for the anger.

