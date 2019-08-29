Trump Slams "Horrible, Corrupt Fake News" After MSNBC Anchor Admits "Was Wrong" On Trump-Russia Story

Following MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell's tweeted retraction of his 'thinly-sourced' lies that Russians had co-signed loans for President Trump, he took to his show last night to talk further about the fake news (but note the barely apologetic tone)...

“I should not have said it on air or posted it on Twitter. I was wrong to do so. This afternoon attorneys for the president sent us a letter asserting the story is false. They demanded a retraction. Tonight we are retracting the story. We don’t know whether the information is inaccurate. But the fact is, we do know it wasn’t ready for broadcast, and for that I apologize.”

This lack of apology retraction appears to have 'triggered' President Trump who took to Twitter to remind his followers just how 'normal' this strategy of "loud/dramatic fake news headlines followed by quiet retraction/apology."

The totally inaccurate reporting by Lawrence O’Donnell, for which he has been forced by NBC to apologize, is NO DIFFERENT than the horrible, corrupt and fraudulent Fake News that I (and many millions of GREAT supporters) have had to put up with for years. So bad for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell, who has been calling me wrong from even before I announced my run for the Presidency, even being previously forced by NBC to apologize, which he did while crying, for things he said about me & The Apprentice, was again forced to apologize, this time..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

....for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee. Totally false, as is virtually everything else he, and much of the rest of the LameStream Media, has said about me for years. ALL APOLOGIZE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

We can't blame him for the anger.