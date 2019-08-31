Wozniak: Time To Split Up Apple, Other Tech Monopolies

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says it's time to break up big tech monopolies - including Apple, Facebook and Google. According to The Woz, these tech titans are abusing their powers to crush companies in other markets.

"I am really against monopoly powers being used in unfair antitrust manners, not opening up the world to equal competition, using your power in unfair ways, and I think that’s happened a lot in Big Tech and they can get away with a lot of bad things," Wozniak told Bloomberg Technology last week, adding "I'm pretty much in favor of looking into splitting up companies, I mean I wish Apple on its own had split up a long time ago and spun off independent divisions."

While Apple is not currently the subject of an official antitrust investigation (that we know of), several US tech giants face multiple probes - along with calls to break them up from the likes of President Trump, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

According to Cnet, "Wozniak also criticized tech companies for using humans to listen to voice assistants, pointing to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, saying it infringes on privacy. Microsoft, Apple, Google and Amazon have all been called out for doing so."

What does Wozniak like?

"I like startups," he said, adding "Young companies with an idea, trying to make something out of it, you know much more than the big, huge tech companies."