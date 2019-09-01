Gold Spikes, Yuan & Futures Plunge As Asia Opens After Trade War Tit-For-Tat

Somehow, FX and equity futures traders are shocked that the tariffs that Trump had said would hit today, have actually gone into effect - and China has retaliated (just as it said it would)...
Offshore Yuan has erased all of Thursday's panic-buying relief idiocy...
Source: Bloomberg
Gold is spiking..
Source: Bloomberg
And Futures are getting hammered (Dow futs were down over 300 points before bouncing)...
So, all that short-squeezing, low-volume exuberance has gone (for now).
Of course the plunge-protectors are stepping in...
Can they hold it until Tuesday?