Gold Spikes, Yuan & Futures Plunge As Asia Opens After Trade War Tit-For-Tat

Somehow, FX and equity futures traders are shocked that the tariffs that Trump had said would hit today, have actually gone into effect - and China has retaliated (just as it said it would)...

Offshore Yuan has erased all of Thursday's panic-buying relief idiocy...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold is spiking..

Source: Bloomberg

And Futures are getting hammered (Dow futs were down over 300 points before bouncing)...

So, all that short-squeezing, low-volume exuberance has gone (for now).

Of course the plunge-protectors are stepping in...

Can they hold it until Tuesday?