UN Budget: Who Has (And Has Not) Paid Their Dues?

All permanent UN members have made their full regular payments to the intergovernmental body, except the United States. The on-time payment period ends at the end of February, and by that point this year only 17 percent of countries had paid their dues in full. But, as Statista's Sarah Feldman notes, six months later 64 percent of the budget has been paid, meaning that over half of nations still have not paid their dues.

President Trump has routinely complained about the alleged skewed payment of United Nations dues system, where the U.S. pays 22 percent of the overall regular budget.

All member states are legally required to make payments to both the regular budget and the peacekeeping budget, two separate budgets with two different payment calculations. The UN considers gross national income, population, and debt burden when coming up with its operational budget.

Earlier this year, the UN announced cutbacks to the human rights division. The cutbacks are the result of delayed member state payments and the long-term payments nations owe, of which the U.S. owes a hefty portion. As a result, the international body is cutting back on human rights committees, which are designed to oversee adherence to treaties that uphold international laws relating to children’s rights, combat civil and political repression, discrimination against women, torture, and racial discrimination. The human rights office is one of the three pillars of the United Nations, but it receives less than 4 percent of the organization’s budget.