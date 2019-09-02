34 Reported Dead In Ventura County Boat Fire

A boat fire off the Ventura County coast in California has left 34 people dead, according to KTLA, citing Ventura County fire department officials.

A Google Maps satellite image shows Santa Cruz Island. Via KTLA

According to the US Coast Guard, a rescue operation on the 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz island was still underway as of 5:43 a.m., however they did not confirm any fatalities.

Five people had made it off the boat.

In a Monday morning tweet, the USCG Los Angelessaid that "a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers."

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

Developing...