Labor Union Approval Hits Decade Highs

Today is Labor Day in the United States, marking the 125th anniversary of the federal holiday and the unofficial end of summer. The holiday celebrates workers across the United States.

As Statista's Sarah Feldman notes, President Grover Cleveland signed the law in 1894 after agitation from union workers. Several municipal and state celebrations came before it officially became a national holiday, with union leaders organizing many of those early celebrations.

Since the late 19th and early 20th century, labor union support in the United States has fluctuated. It hit an all-time low in 2009 when Gallup recorded a 48 percent approval rate for unions. A decade later, unions now enjoy a 64 percent approval rate, rebounding by 16 percentage points. This is the third consecutive year that Gallup has recorded a union approval rate above 60 percent.

Additionally, over the past decade, while approval of labor unions has surged by about 16-17 percentage points across all parties, according to Gallup, Democrats are still more likely to support unions, with approval standing at around 80 percent among self-identified party supporters.

A little under half of Republicans now support unions, up from 29 percent of Republicans holding that position in 2009.