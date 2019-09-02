Martin Armstrong Asks "Are Democrats Trying To Change American Politics By Opening Borders?"

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,

There are trends which have unfolded in politics that cannot be repaired and reflect the decline in confidence in the government which is dominating the future into 2032. We face not only the polarization of politics which is emerging into hate politics, but we are also witnessing the attempt to subvert the political system for political power.

The loss of Hillary in the 2016 election has set in motion such hatred it is unbelievable. She blamed Russia for her loss, Comey, Trump, and anyone else she could point to by herself. The polarization in American politics she set in motion has gone so far, that this is clearly contributing to the model’s forecast that not merely will the United States decline and fall, but we can see how the 2020 election is shaping up which will be a real political war.

All the media is on board and are in full swing to desperately try to defeat Trump. There has been no president in American history who has been so attacked it is really astonishing. The press is doing what they accused Russia of – trying desperately to influence the people for 2020. The problem with this has been the polarization of politics. It is boiling down to the point where this is all about retribution and vengeance. That is only inspiring the hatred on the other side. The recent threat of the Democrats to stuff the court with their people is just an example. So if they get control and put in 9 of their justices, then when the cycle swings and the Republicans gain control, they stuff in 20?

The 2020 elections will be the most violent we have witnessed since the ’60s. We can see the country being torn apart at the very seams. This nonsense of the Democrats to create open borders and then allow them voting rights is just off the wall. This is a political ploy to change the voting population to seize the power of the United States.

I have told the story of how I was given the mandate from Hong Kong to negotiate with Australia to try to first buy land for Hong Kong to move to create a new sovereign nation. I negotiated with former Prime Minister Paul Keating. I was getting nowhere. I suggested Hong Kong be allowed to set up in the northern territory and formally become a state within Australia and that was rejected. It was finally just frustrating. I asked if this was a racial thing since I could have paid off Australia’s national debt? The response was no! If they allowed the people from Hong Kong to migrate to Australia, they were fleeing Communism and would change the demographics in Australia and that meant they would never vote for Labour – which was his party in power. They feared allowing the people from Hong Kong to migrate to Australia would turn the country conservative.

Based upon my personal experience, I see this position of the Democrats in the same light. What they are really doing by allowing as many people in from South America is to hopefully change the political demographics. They believe these people would then vote Democrat and they will be able to crush Americans and impose all their policies that they have been unable to secure at the ballot box. AOC and Rep. Ilhan Omar of the squad go as far as making this even racial saying that it is people of color that are being denied access which is a code word for this entire battle over immigration.

The US has stiff immigration laws. We have people from many countries that work in the company and having to deal with visas just so they can come even to our US conferences requires explanations. We cannot hire someone from overseas to work in the USA without proving they have special skills we cannot find in the USA. So I know first hand what is involved and the problems.

Yet AOC and the Squad want open borders with Mexico with no skills which contradict everything we have to do with people from Asia or Europe.

The Democrats in California have rejected any test for citizenship and have said that illegal aliens can not only enjoy the Sanctuary status of California but can even hold a position on government committees. It appears the way to secure power is to use immigration.