Beto Cashes In On Mass Shootings With 'F**ked Up' Campaign Apparel

Beto O'Rourke's campaign has begun selling a T-shirt which uses his weekend outmorphed statement - "This is F**ked Up" - repeated several times, announcing that the proceeds will go to Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives, two that lobby for gun control, according to the Washington Examiner.

New in the store...



100% of the proceeds will benefit @MomsDemand and @AMarch4OurLives.



This is fucked up. We can change it. https://t.co/PFRWFCypAl pic.twitter.com/Us1V4mz1cf — Team Beto (@TeamBeto) September 1, 2019

To those who might be offended by the profanity, Team Beto's account also tweeted, "if you're angrier about a swear word than a baby being shot in the face, consider your choices" (it didn't take long for him to break that pledge).

During this weekend's mass shooting, O'Rourke promised to stop swearing after being chastised by a Wisconsin voter, saying: "Great point. And I don’t intend to use the F-word going forward. Point taken, and very strongly made...We’re going to keep it clean." He broke his pledge the following month, and appears to have ignored it ever since.

The phrase is a reference to what O'Rourke said just hours after a gunman in west Texas indiscriminately shot at people as he traveled on Interstate 20. "Not sure how many gunmen, not sure how many people have been shot," O'Rourke told a crowd of supporters in Virginia after hearing about the incident in Texas.

We don't know how many have been killed. We don't know the motivation. But here's what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

"Don’t know how many people have been killed, the condition of those who have survived. Don’t know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used, or how they acquired them," O'Rourke said.

Meanwhile, another 8 people were murdered in Chicago over the weekend, where gun violence remains an unfortunate and chilling reality.