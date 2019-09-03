Dorian-Devastated Island With 50K Residents Now 70% Under Water

Hurricane Dorian has absolutely devastated Grand Bahama island, which is now 70% under water according to Bloomberg, citing government sources. The roughly 50-mile wide vacation destination in the Bahamas is home to approximately 50,000 people.

Satellite photo showing Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian made landfall. In the after photo (bottom), note the yellow lines that mark where the land was before the storm flooded the area.

(Source: Iceye via CNN)

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that the damage to homes, businesses and other buildings is "unprecedented and extensive," while the National Emergency Management Agency has issued an "urgent plea" to owners of equipment such as jet skis, small boats and flatbed trailers to assemble at the Grand Bahama shopping mall to assist with the rescue.

The US Coast Guard along with the British Royal Navy have also been sent to the region.

There are “still many outstanding rescue missions,” on the island of Grand Bahama, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Peter Turnquest said, in reply to written questions. “It’s not looking good as we expect catastrophic damage.” -Bloomberg

BREAKING PHOTOS: What remains inside airport in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island - WPTV-TV pic.twitter.com/f0GM2JE1cI — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) September 3, 2019

According to the Red Cross, 13,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed. When combined with nearby Abaco Island which lies just to the East, 45% of all dwewllings are reported to have been obliterated, and 62,000 people do not have fresh water.

DEVASTATING STATS IN BAHAMAS:



-13,000+ houses damaged or destroyed



-45% of all dwellings on Abaco and Grand Bahama



-62,000 people on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama do not have fresh water



via @RedCross #Dorian — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) September 3, 2019

Abaco:

#Update: Just in - Some pictures of the damage caused by #Hurricane Dorian on #Abaco island, from the #Bahamas islands, as the #US sends the coast guard help the people on island and to provide assistance. pic.twitter.com/nFKtcDnxid — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 2, 2019

Dorian is currently traveling northwest at around 5 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.