"He's A Ghost": Modeling Agency Boss Accused Of Scouting Girls For Epstein Mysteriously Vanishes

Jean Luc Brunel, the modeling agency boss who was accused of scouting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein, has mysteriously vanished like a "ghost" as investigators search the world looking for him, according to the NY Post.

French authorities are trying to find the 72-year-old Brunel and question him over his ties to Epstein as part of an ongoing probe into the now-dead pedophile, who had a house in Paris.

A legal source in Paris said: "He is a ghost who has disappeared without a trace."

French authorities have made inquiries in places like the U.S. and Europe, as well as Brazil, where Brunel was seen "looking for girls" just three months before Epstein was arrested.

The legal source continued: "There is no address for him, all his internet accounts, including social media, have been wiped out. He is uncontactable."

Brunel's connection to the Epstein scandal had come to light in numerous court filings. Epstein had invested $1 million to help launch Brunel's modeling firm, MC2, in return for a "supply of girls on tap" according to one lawsuit.

According to the Post, Brunel may have even sent Epstein three 12 year old girls as a birthday present one year.

Brunel's name appeared in a cache of court documents unsealed earlier this month, having called and left a message to let Epstein know that he "just did a good one - 18 years" who reportedly told him "I love Jeffrey."

"He has a teacher for you to teach you how to speak Russian," reads another note from September 2005, which adds "She is 2 X 8 [16] years old not blonde. Lessons are free and you can have 1st today if you call." -Jean Luc Brunel

Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged that Brunel "farmed out" his modeling hopefuls to Epstein that she was not only forced to have sex with Epstein, but with Brunel, too.

Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre)—one of the first alleged victims to speak out against Epstein after he was granted a sweetheart plea deal—claimed in legal filings that Brunel was one of many powerful men she was forced to sleep with in her years as Epstein’s “sex slave.” She also accused Brunel of using his agency to find foreign girls, obtain visas for them, and “farm them out to his friends, including Epstein.” “A lot of the girls came from poor countries or poor backgrounds, and he lured them in with a promise of making good money,” Giuffre said in a 2015 affidavit. “Jeffrey Epstein has told me that he has slept with over 1,000 of Brunel’s girls, and everything that I have seen confirms this claim.” -Daily Beast

And according to an August report in the Daily Beast, the modeling impresario reportedly drugged and date-raped girls.

Brunel was one of the financier’s most frequent male associates. The agent appears more than 15 times on flight logs from Epstein’s private plane, jetting everywhere from Paris to New York, often in the presence of young women. He visited Epstein nearly 70 times in jail, according to visitor logs, and several more times while the financier was on house arrest in Palm Beach. According to one of Epstein’s housemen, Brunel was comfortable enough to whip up his own meals in the financier’s kitchen, and was one of Epstein’s most frequent callers. -Daily Beast

In 2015, Brunel told the media: “I strongly deny having committed any illicit act or any wrongdoing in the course of my work as a scouter or model agencies manager.”

Brunel is known for discovering some very well known names in the modeling world, including Christy Turlington and Angie Everhardt, and has denied being “directly or indirectly” involved with Epstein.