Huawei Accuses Trump Administration Of Harassing Workers, Attacking Network

Huawei accused the US government on Tuesday of harassing its employees and orchestrating a campaign of cyberattacks to try and infiltrate its internal network, Bloomberg reports. The company made these claims in an official statement, but didn't say how it got this information.

The accusations are the latest in a back-and-forth conflict between Huawei and the US government, which has been accused of trying to use its influence to stop the Chinese telecoms giant from gaining supremacy in the market for fifth generation wireless gear.

The Trump Administration has notoriously blacklisted the Chinese company, banning American companies from doing business with it (potentially depriving it of critical components like microchips manufactured by Qualcomm). Trump has accused the company of aiding Beijing by carrying out espionage against its clients, making Huawei a "threat to national security."

In its letter, Huawei accused Washington of using "every tool at its disposal"to try and undermine the company, including ordering law enforcement to harass current and former employees.

"It has been using every tool at its disposal - including both judicial and administrative powers, as well as a host of other unscrupulous means - to disrupt the normal business operations of Huawei and its partners," the company said. Other measures included "instructing law enforcement to threaten, menace, coerce, entice, and incite both current and former Huawei employees to turn against the company and work for them."

It added that "no company becomes a global leader in its field through theft."

"We strongly condemn the malign, concerted effort by the U.S. government to discredit Huawei and curb its leadership position in the industry," the company said. "No company becomes a global leader in their field through theft."

Regarded by some as a "bargaining chip" in the US-China trade talks (indeed, President Trump has often treated it like one, most recently promising President Xi the US would back down from its harassment of Huawei as an overture to Beijing, though the next round of talks didn't pan out so well).

The American military has launched an international campaign to convince its allies to reject Huawei technology in their next generation of wireless networks, warning allies that using Huawei equipment could put the data of citizens and the military at risk.

Though Huawei remains the world leader in 5G, Washington's efforts have been a hindrance to the company. Huawei's Billionaire founder, Ren Zhengfei, warned in an internal memo in August his company faced a "live or die moment."

Huawei's accusations follow a report by the Wall Street Journal published last week claiming that the DoJ was expanding its investigation into Huawei's efforts to steal technology from American firms.