NYC Mayor De Blasio Logged Just 7 Hours At Work For Entire Month

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasop spent just seven hours at City Hall during the month of May - when he was 'hard at work' launching his bid for the White House, according to records reviewed by the New York Post.

The Mayor showed up just six times in May in order to attend two meetings, four events and hold five phone calls - including his weekly appearance on WNYC radio, according to his official calendar.

The 11 appointments amounted to a meager one-fifth of the 50 meetings, calls and other events at City Hall on de Blasio’s calendar for May 2018. He had a total 152 city events scheduled for the month. -New York Post

"If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it," one ex-aide told the Post, while another 'de Blasio insider' called the Mayor's attendance "real bad," adding "At this point, you’ve got to wonder how much of his heart is really in it."

De Blasio launched his 2020 bid for the White House with 16 appearances on ABC's "Good Morning America," which the Post says drew "raucous protests from groups as diverse as the Police Benevolent Association and Black Lives Matter."

The mayor also held 66 calls or meetings while "en route," or traveling somewhere, according to the records.

Spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein tried to downplay the report, telling the Post "Whether at City Hall, Gracie Mansion or on the road, the mayor consistently delivers for 8.6 million New Yorkers."