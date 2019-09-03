Rep. Omar's Husband Wants Divorce After Homewrecking Ilhan Dishonors Family: Report

It appears that 'the squad' isn't doing so well these days. Between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) chief-of-staff suddenly quitting while under federal investigation for potential financial crimes, to Rep. Tlaib's (D-MI) recent temper tantrum over her Israel's visit - the latest progressive 'firebrand' to shit the bed is none other than freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Omar's soap opera has been popcorn-worthy to say the least.

After allegedly committing perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud - and potentially marrying her own brother, it gets better.

The 37-year-old Minnesota Congresswoman's husband, Ahmed Hirsi, wants a divorce following reports that Ilhan had an affair with DC political consultant, Tim Mynett - whom she paid $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising and travel expenses.

Dr. Beth Mynett says in divorce filings that her cheating spouse admitted to the affair in April, and that he had even made a "shocking declaration of love" for the congresswoman before leaving his wife.

Tim and Beth Mynett

Talk about family separation!

The Minnesota congresswoman and her husband allegedly separated in March, and Omar asked Hirsi to divorce her around that time because she didn’t want to file the papers — but Hirsi refused, telling her if she wanted a divorce she should do it herself, said the source, who has known both parties for 20 years. The husband allegedly changed his mind after Tim Mynett’s wife last week filed bombshell divorce papers claiming her spouse was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — with Hirsi said to be angry he had been made to look the fool by the allegations of an extramarital affair. -New York Post

"I’m surprised he hasn’t filed already," a source told The Post, adding that Hirsi was "very confused" after the cheating came to light.

Omar denied that she was dating Mynett in an August 27 interview with CBS affiliate WCCO. So either Mynett's wife is lying - and decided to blow up her marriage by fabricating a story about her husband's affair with Omar, or Omar is a total liar.

Omar was spotted enjoying time with Tim Mynett at a California restaurant in March. Beth Mynett is seeking primary physical custody of her and her husband’s son in part because of Tim Mynett’s “extensive travel” with Omar — which isn’t exactly part of his job description, the document says. “Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” the court papers state. -New York Post

Omar's husband Ahmed Hirsi, meanwhile, "is reportedly bouncing between friends’ houses and stays at the luxury condo when Omar isn’t in town, with the kids also spending time with a grandfather," per the Post's source. Hirsi was apparently upset by Omar's membership in "the Squad," which left him with stay-at-home-dad duty for their two children, aged 7 and 16.