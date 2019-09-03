Stocks Pump'n'Dump On Trump's "Ripoff USA" China Tweet

US equity markets ripped higher as President Trump tweeted that "we are doing very well in our negotiations with China."

However, they quickly puked it all back after reading his follow-up:

"While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of “ripoff USA”($600 B/year),16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot... ...And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!"

The algos reacted instantly but gave it all back as humans realized there's nothing new here...

But hey, Powell speaks Friday so that's enough hope to keep on buying stocks right?