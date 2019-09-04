Brexit Has Devolved Into Random Acts Of Vandalism

Authored by Tom Luongo,

Some men just want to watch the world burn. –The Dark Knight

Brexit has destroyed British politics. That was the goal of the EU’s non-negotiating strategy. And it has succeeded brilliantly.

Understand that the mindset of The Davos Crowd and their quislings across Europe is that the EU is inevitable. The EU is the future and nothing the people say or want will change that course.

And they will do everything they can to implement it.

While watching another two hours of pathetic virtue-signaling and strident desperation known as British Parliament I came to the only conclusion any rational person could come to.

The Remain coalition in the U.K. parliament have become vandals.

They would destroy everything about their government, traditions and what they know to be true outside the halls of Westminster to ensure the dreams of their paymasters are made real.

The fact that they would put forward a bill that hands absolute control over future negotiations with the EU to the European Commission is treason. Period.

That they would then hide from a General Election that they know would reverse their coup is an act of vandalism.

It is the height of arrogance for people who first stood on party manifestos to implement Brexit and then demanded a ‘People’s Vote’ to stop it, to simper and use their last remaining bits of power to deny those very people the opportunity to change their representation out of fear of Brexit.

This is where believer crosses the line to ideologue. That moment when you have to decide to subjugate millions of people because of your fears, your ideas, to your will because you know better.

And that they do so claiming to be champions of democracy shows just how flexible the English language is.

The people who crossed the whip and voted to stop Boris Johnson from implementing Brexit on October 31st, have been outed as the vandals they are. They are the people who sought originally to bind the U.K. into a Withdrawal Treaty worse than EU membership as punishment to the people who voted Brexit in 2016.

These are people like Dominic Grieve, Michael Gove, Ken Clarke and Phillip Hammond. Regardless of what they say publicly they never believed in Brexit, do not want it and do not want to see it implemented.

Now they will burn down parliament and what it was supposed to stand for if they can’t have their way.

Because nothing Boris Johnson has done as Prime Minister warrants their betraying him like this unless their allegiance is to the EU first and Britain second.

This is the very definition of a vandal. These people are full of envy and despite. They hate having lost the vote. They hate having to implement it. They hate the people for putting them in this position in the first place.

And their threats are nothing more than statements of their allegiance to the EU first and everyone else second.

Because if their allegiance was to the U.K. first they would back an election. They would trust the people to make the choice. But they won’t do that.

These Tory rebels know that Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage will storm into Westminster after an election and shore up Brexit on British terms without a second thought.

Labour knows they could fall so far out of power that they never recover.

They know the people hate them now. They know they are the minority. They know power is slipping from their grasp.

So the vandalism goes on. The ruthless power politics goes on. The people are ignored. But only for so long.

Because vandalism begets vandalism. Violence begets violence. And make no mistake, these acts in Parliament to frustrate the will of the people are violence. What comes next if these people succeed in stopping Brexit will not be televised.

This is what government is, at its core. It is force. Naked, unbridled force wielded like a cudgel without remorse on the people it’s supposed to serve.

George Orwell, a guy who knew a thing or two about Britain’s capacity for tyranny, famously said…

If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face ... forever.

Future? Sorry George, that future is the present and the present is prologue.

* * *

