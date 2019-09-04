Fed's Beige Book Finds US Economy "Modestly Expanding"... So Time For Another Rate Cut

Back in July, just weeks before the first Fed rate cut in a decade, there was some confusion in the Fed's July 17, Beige Book, because instead of painting a gloomy picture of a US economy on the verge of recession, and thus in urgent need of rate cuts, the Fed instead described economic activity as "continuing to expand at a modest pace overall" with output generally stable and certainly not in need of urgent Fed intervention.

Well fast forward to today when one month after the Fed did indeed cut rates for the first time since the financial crisis, and two weeks before the market expects Powell to cut as much as 50bps again, the Fed released its latest Beige Book, and once again instead of some dire picture of rapid economic contraction, reports from various Fed Districts suggested that "the economy expanded at a modest pace through the end of August", hardly a state one would associate with an urgent 25bps, let alone 50bps rate cut. And while "concerns regarding tariffs and trade policy uncertainty continued", the "majority of businesses remained optimistic about the near-term outlook." Furthermore, while reports on consumer spending were mixed, auto sales for most Districts grew at a modest pace, while "home sales remained constrained in the majority of districts due primarily to low inventory levels, and new home construction activity remained flat", once again - hardly the stuff multiple rate cuts are made of.

Among the various indicators suggesting a solid, stable, expanding economy, the Beige Book noted that:

Overall, districts indicated that employment grew at a modest pace, on par with the previous reporting period

While employment growth varied by industry, some districts noted manufacturing employment was flat to down

Districts continued to report strong upward pressure on pay for entry-level and low-skill workers, as well as for technology, construction, and some professional services positions

On net, districts indicated modest price increases since the last report

District reports on the impact of tariffs on pricing were mixed, with some districts anticipating that the effects would not be felt for a few months

So with all those things going for the US economy, the Fed is surely set to keep rates unchanged (if not, hike) right? Why of course not - after all the S&P remains a tragic 3% below its all time highs. To prevent that, ideally in perpetuity, as even the shoeshine boy knows by now the big debate on September 18 is whether the Fed cuts 25 bps or 50bps. And that's in a time when literally nothing is broken with the economy; one can't wait to see just how negative the Fed will push rates if and when the US economy does finally slide into contraction.

Or perhaps the summary assessment provided by the report's authors was a little on the overly rosy side? Well, no, because a quick summary of the number of instances of "tariff" and "slow" also saw a decline relative to the July beige book, with the former sliding from 49 to 29 and the latter from 58 to 50, respectively. So, yes, stabilization here too. And yet - up to 50bps of rate cuts, here we come.

So where in this pile of "modestly" growing words is the secret coded message of doom, we don't know. But whatever the answer, it doesn't matter - as the Fed has demonstrated, it is only "data dependent" when the data is moving in the predetermined direction that justifies the Fed's existing policy thinking. As such, all positive economic news will be summarily ignored until the fed funds rate is somewhere in the mid-1% range, and/or Trump stops tweeting @ Jerome Powell.

Finally, and as always most entertaining, here are the most amusing economic anecdotes compiled from the various regional feds.