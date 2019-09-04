Navy, Marine Corps Begin Arctic War Exercise To Counter Russia and China

The US Navy and Marine Corps are conducting a month-long war exercise in Alaska against the rising threats of Russia and China in the Arctic region.

A massive threat to the US is that Russia and China are trying to establish the Belt and Road Initiative in the Arctic, by developing new shipping lanes that are now more accessible thanks to global warming.

The US must continue to show force in the Arctic and not allow Russia and China from establishing the "Polar Silk Road."

This can be done through the militarization of the Arctic Region, and regular war exercises in the region to deter both countries from sailing commercial and military vessels through the area.

The latest US deterrence is a war exercise called Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise (AECE) 2019, which is being held in the region of the Aleutian Islands, Southcentral Alaska and Southern California from Sept. 01 to 28.

#Amphibious ships #COMSTOCK LSD45 and #SOMERSET LPD25 and a couple thousand #Marines of 1 MEF are carring out #Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise (AECE) 2019 in the Aleutians and Alaska (and a bit of SoCal) all throughout September. https://t.co/Zl5eME9vI1 pic.twitter.com/0eY4GZJNc4 — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) September 4, 2019

More than 3,000 Navy and Marine Corps personnel will participate in the exercise, along with dozens of vessels, helicopters, planes, and land-based vehicles.

AECE will allow both services to jointly participate in the "logistical transfer capabilities in the Arctic environment, including wet logistics over the shore, expeditionary mine countermeasures, mobile diving and salvage, and an offshore petroleum discharge system," said a press release from the US 3rd Fleet Public Affairs.

Navy and Marine Corps participants will conduct Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE) to stimulate an emerging threat near the Aleutian Islands and Southern California. The exercise places emphasis on fighting for and gaining sea control around a heavily contested area in the Arctic.

The exercise will include surveillance, mine-clearing, and support for landing operations.

According to the press release, participating units include "U.S. Pacific Fleet, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG-3), and I Marine Expeditionary Force. Afloat units include USS Somerset (LPD 25) and USS Comstock (LSD 45). Ashore units include Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Three, and Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One."

At the moment, the Arctic will not become a platform for cooperation between the US and Russia and China, but rather a region of hostility and militarization.