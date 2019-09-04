Quantifying The 2020 Dems With The Biggest Trump Fixation

Analysis of Facebook advertising data by Newsweek has revealed the 2020 candidates that may have a bit of a Trump fixation.

For one Democratic hopeful, this is much more the case than for all others.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic above, Kamala Harris has mentioned the president in no less than 29,000 ads on the social media platform since May 2018- almost more than all other candidates combined.

At the other end of the scale, Pete Buttigieg's ad campaigns, for example, only had 11 mentions.