San Francisco Declares NRA 'Domestic Terrorist Organization'

The NRA has just been branded a "domestic terrorist organization" by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Passed on Tuesday, the resolution "Declaring the National Rifle Association as a Domestic Terrorist Organization" rattles off a series of leftist anti-gun talking points, such as:

WHEREAS, The United States is plagued by an epidemic of gun violence, including over 36,000 deaths, and 100,000 injuries each year, and

WHEREAS, Every day approximately 100 Americans are killed with guns, and

WHEREAS, There has been more than one mass shooting per day in the United States in 2019, and

WHEREAS, The gun homicide rate in the United States is 25 times higher than any other high-income country in the world

The resolution then points to the July 28 Gilroy, California shooting, and continues "There have been at least three mass shootings since the events in Gilroy, and the number continues to grow.

The resolution then blames the NRA for using 'its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence ," and accuses the organization of spreading "propaganda that misinforms and aims to decieve the public about the dangers of gun violence" while promoing "extremist positions."

The kicker - San Francisco says that the NRA "through its advocacy has armed those individuals who would and have committed acts of terrorism."

Nowhere mentioned are self-defense statistics, suicide statistics, or that gang members - who commit the majority of gun-related murders (mostly with handguns) - probably aren't members of the NRA. But why let facts get in the way of a good virtue signaling?

The NRA hit back - saying in a statement "This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few," adding "The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans."