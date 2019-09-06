Cryptos Just Puked, Miss Finland Warns Women Wary Of Bitcoin Risk

Echoing last Wednesday's sudden collapse, cryptos all just got monkey-hammered lower in seconds after a positive week...

Bitcoin is leading the drop, but the whole space is suddenly down...

Source: Bloomberg

And Bitcoin is holding above $10k as it follows a similar path to last week's slow pump and sudden dump...

Source: Bloomberg

The good news is that, as CoinTelegraph reports, Miss Finland is a big bitcoin fan and tries to explain why it is not more widely held.

In a Twitter discussion on Sept. 5, Miss Universe Finland 2015 winner, Rosa-Maria Ryyti, argued Bitcoin’s risk factor made it more appealing to men.

She was responding to a query by analyst and Cointelegraph contributor, Filb Filb, who asked followers why the Bitcoin community was overwhelmingly male.

“Women are more risk-conscious in general and often go for a ‘slow & steady’ investment strategy,” Ryyti wrote, adding:

“The current general perception of Bitcoin in the msm makes it even less probable for the average women (and men) to get involved.”

Is crypto shifting the gender balance?

Data currently available suggests around 90% of Bitcoin users are male. The phenomenon has frequently sparked debate, with dedicated structures set up in order to increase female involvement.

In June, Cointelegraph reported that 5% of Github commits involving cryptocurrency code came from women. Conversely, a report the following month suggested that out of all crypto holders in Europe, as many as 20% are female.

Ryyti herself rose to prominence more recently, participating in the Lightning Torch Bitcoin transaction relay earlier this year.