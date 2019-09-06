A Deeper Dive Into The Epstein-Dubin Wall Street Connection

Jeffrey Epstein may be dead, but there are still many stones to turn over while investigators sift through his network of high-profile friends, some of whom may be guilty of sex crimes themselves.

The wealthy pedophile, transhumanist, and financier's circle of friends included Bill Clinton, Ehud Barack, Prince Andrew, and Victoria's Secret boss Les Wexner.

It also included billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and his wife, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin - a former Miss Sweden who dated Epstein for three years before she and Dubin married in 1994.

The Dubins and Epstein were close, and remained close after his 2008 conviction for pedophilia - inviting him to their Palm Beach home for Thanksgiving the following year. Eva even wrote an email to Epstein's probation officer insisting that she was "100% comfortable" with the pedophile and registered sex-offender being around her minor children.

According to Vanity Fair's William Cohan, several sources said that Epstein was the godfather to the Dubins' three children - a claim which the family disputed ("The Dubins are Jewish and Jewish people do not typically do godparents," said a spokesman).

Epstein, Dubin and Wall Street

In 2004, Epstein reportedly received a $15 million fee after JPMorgan Chase bought control of Dubin's hedge fund, Highbridge Capital. Epstein had introduced Dubin to then-JPM Exec Jes Staley, who is now CEO of Barclays. According to Bloomberg, Staley "visited Epstein on the private island, accompanied by his wife Debora." He also visited Epstein at his Palm Beach office while the Epstein was on prison work-release.

Dubin, meanwhile, also directed some of Epstein's money to at least two hedge fund mangers; Dan Zwirn and Joseph Kusnan - both former Highbridge employees who left to start their own firms.

"Glenn Dubin introduced me to Epstein as a new manager that he was familiar with and thought highly of," Kusnan told Vanity Fair - insisting that he and Epstein only met once, and never communicated again. Notably, Kusnan delivered "a good rate of return on his modest investment."

The relationship between Epstein and Dubin also ventured into more controversial realms, if one believes the depositions recently unsealed in an old court case between one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, and Epstein’s longtime companion and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell. According to Giuffre’s May 2016 deposition, Dubin was the “first” powerful person that Maxwell sent her to have sex with “after my training.” She also said that she was instructed by Maxwell to have sex with, among others, Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard Law professor; George Mitchell, the former U.S. senator; Bill Richardson,the former New Mexico governor; and Jean-Luc Brunel, a French model scout. “My whole life revolved around just pleasing these men and keeping Ghislaine and Jeffrey happy,” Giuffre said in her deposition. “[Maxwell and Epstein’s] whole entire lives revolved around sex. They call massages sex. They call modeling sex.” She said Maxwell told her to give Dubin “a massage.” (The Dubins categorically deny Giuffre’s allegations. Their spokesperson also provided evidence they say disproves Giuffre's account. Dershowitz, Mitchell, Richardson, and Brunel have also denied her allegations.) -Vanity Fair

Did the Dubins bring in a 15-year-old girl?

Former Dubin chef and assistant Rinaldo Rizzo claimed in a recently unsealed June 2016 deposition that when he and his wife Debra worked for the Dubins, Andersson-Dubin brought home a 15-year-old Swedish girl who had been with Epstein and Maxwell during a visit to the Dubins' home.

The girl was "distraught," "upset," and "she was shaking" said Rizzo, who added that the girl seemed "on the verge of crying."

According to the report, "[T]he girl told him and his wife that she worked for Epstein as his "executive personal assistant," and when Rizzo expressed shock that such a young girl could have that job, "she just breaks down hysterically." Rizzo stated that the girl told him she was involved in some forced sexual activity at Epstein’s Caribbean island and was told by Maxwell and Epstein not to discuss it."

But about a month later, according to Rizzo, the Dubins, along with the girl and the Rizzos, were on Dubin’s private jet back to Sweden and the girl was returned home. “We flew to Sweden,” Rizzo said in his deposition, “we stopped at an airport we didn’t usually stop at and she got off the plane.” The Rizzos left the Dubins’ employ in October 2005, following those events, he said in his deposition. “My wife and I had discussed these incidents, and this last one was just, we couldn’t deal with it,” he said. -Vanity Fair

The Dubins have denied everything - stating through a spokesman who shared flight records "There was never a 15-year-old Swedish nanny in the Dubins’ home and flight records for trips to Sweden on the Dubins’ plane do not include any minors other than family members." The Dubins' longtime live-in nanny also attested "with certainty" that they had never employed an underage nanny.

That said, the Dubins did confirm having traveled with Epstein on his private jet - occasionally flying between Palm Beach and New York, where they all had homes. Maxwell, meanwhile, flew on Dubin's plane twice along with his children; once in 2004 and again in 2010.

Pilot Jim Dowd who flew for both Epstein and the Dubins said that both men were "friends" who liked "vacationing together."

Meanwhile, a Russian model who worked for French modeling exec and accused rapist Jean-Luc Brunel was reportedly "friendly" with Andersson-Dubin. The model, Lana Pozhidaeva, recently made headlines for having received a $55,000 donation from Epstein for her New York-based nonprofit.

Dubins and Wexner

Last but not least, Vanity Fair's Cohan notes that the Dubins were close enough to Victoria's Secret boss (and former Epstein pal) Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder and CEO of L Brands. Wexner - Epstein's only known financial client - allowed the Dubins and their children to use their 316-foot, $100 million yacht, Limitless, for a Mediterranean vacation.

"Wexner’s wife, Abigail,“graciously invited the Dubins to use their boat for four days while Eva Dubin was recovering from breast cancer surgery,” Dubin’s spokesperson explained," according to the report - which adds that it was "quite unusual for Wexner to let anyone use Limitless when he was not on board."

Interestingly - all parties have denied all wrongdoing, and many claim to have had no knowledge of Epstein's proclivities despite hanging out with him during and following his conviction for pedophilia. What's wrong with these people?