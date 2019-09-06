Howard Schultz Abandons Presidential Run, Says He Doesn't Want To Help Re-elect Trump

Hysterical Democrats who nearly had a stroke earlier this year when former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz declared his intention to run as an independent can rest easy: The corporate titan revealed in a letter to his "supporters" on Friday that he had decided not to pursue a self-financed third-party run.

The Washington Post reports that recruiting moderate voters was more difficult than he had imagined, and that he didn't want to risk being the 'spoiler' who handed Trump a second term.

Howard Schultz

Schultz's decision comes after he spent months out of the spotlight because of an unspecified health issue. The many candidates vying for the Democratic nomination will undoubtedly celebrate Schultz's decision. The billionaire executive added that he was ending his campaign now because he didn't want to risk his name showing up on the ballot if a moderate like Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination.

In a three-page letter to supporters Schultz outlined his reasons for abandoning his presidential bid and sketched his plans for the future. Moderate voters, who he had hoped would have been his constituency, "has largely tuned out of political life," he wrote, and many other potential supporters would not back him because of their concern that he would aide Trump’s reelection. The calendar also worked against his ambitions, complicating Schultz’s commitment to withdraw his candidacy before a general election if a centrist like former vice president Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination. "If I went forward, there is a risk that my name would appear on ballots even if a moderate Democrat wins the nomination, and that is not a risk I am willing to take," he wrote. Schultz, 66, burst on the political scene in January, when he announced on CBS's "60 Minutes" that he was considering an independent campaign, days after the news broke that his advisers were exploring the possibility of a third-party run.

Initially, Schultz said he would run to try to tap into the large swath of moderates across the US who don't like President Trump, but also felt left behind by the Democratic Party's tilt toward socialism.

He called this group the "exhausted majority," a term that has so far failed to gain traction.

"Eighty-four percent of Americans do not consider themselves far right or far left," Schultz wrote to supporters Friday. "Among them are an exhausted majority who want common sense, collaborative and truthful government."

Shortly after Schultz launched his campaign early this year, top Democrats joined together to denounce him as "dangerous" and unable to win, while President Trump mocked and taunted him.

"Here is what is going to happen: He is going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, and he is going to get into September or October of 2020, and he is going to realize he can’t win," said Jim Messina, President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager. "He is going to endorse the Democrat or he will accidentally elect Donald Trump."

After dropping out, Schultz declared his intentions to use the money he had planned to commit to the campaign to invest in people and organizations that would help "move the country beyond two-party gridlock."