The Impact Of Social Media On Young People's Mental Health

Is the end of the "like" coming? According to TechCrunch, based on the findings of researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook is currently carrying out tests to reveal only a limited number of likes on a post. The social networking giant is currently conducting the same type of experiment in seven countries on its Instagram app.

What is the reason for this?

To reduce the feeling of permanent competition and social pressure. As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, recent research has shown, this decision could be particularly beneficial for the mental health of young people. Based on the results of a survey of 1,479 people aged 14 to 24 years by the UK's Royal Society for Public Health, the top 5 social networks have been ranked according to their impact on mental health.

It emerges that Instagram is the social media platform with the most negative effect on the psychological state of young people.

On the other side, YouTube is considered to be the most positive network in this area and the only one in the research considered to have a 'net positive' influence.

To establish this ranking, 14 factors were taken into account such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, self-image, harassment, and the opportunity to express oneself.