Was Christine Blasey-Ford Just Outed By Her Own Lawyer?

Authored by Sarah Cowgill via LibertyNation.com,

“I am here not because I wanted to be. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty.” This was the tearful, shaking-voice testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford during last year’s hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was an 11th hour attempt to derail the confirmation of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Christine Blasey-Ford

But according to Blasey-Ford’s uncharacteristically chatty lawyer, Debra Katz, her real motivation in accusing Justice Kavanaugh had more to do with how she thought he might rule on any future abortion cases. Any free-thinking person who watched the chaos unfold in the contentious Senate hearing knew there was much more to the backstory as Blasey-Ford’s testimony had more holes than Swiss cheese and was uncorroborated by any other named witnesses.

But heck, the lawyer is milking her 15 minutes of fame. And as we now know – thanks to a video recently released by the Daily Caller – she’s using her former client as a platform for speaking engagements with feminists. In a March speech at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference, entitled “Applied Feminism and #MeToo,” Katz dropped a truth bomb that directly contradicts Dr. Blasey-Ford’s stated reasons for accusing Kavanaugh. She revealed:

“He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important. It is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

Irony and a poor choice of words aside, didn’t Katz just out her own client for ulterior motives in coming forward and accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a high school party that no one else can recall? Blasey-Ford insisted it was her “civic duty,” not an attempt to ensure the protection of abortion rights. There was no mention of Roe v. Wade at the time.

Birds Of A Feather

Debra Katz has made a name for herself in the #MeToo era, and with a client on the national stage, why wouldn’t she make hay while the sun still shines? She is a major donor in Democratic circles, pops up at anti-Trump rallies, and rails on cable news: “We are going to resist. We will not be silenced.”

Well, unless you are a conservative female and the accused is a Democrat – such as former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) – that is. In a New Yorker article, Katz explained why Franken shouldn’t have caved to pressure to resign after sexual assault allegations by several women came to light:

“The allegations levelled against Senator Franken did not warrant his forced expulsion from the Senate, particularly given the context in which most of the behavior occurred, which was in his capacity as a comedian.”

So, it’s funny to be the sleeping object of a Democrat’s groping? Come on, now. Remember, we believe all women. Oh, except Paula Jones, the former State of Arkansas employee who sued her old boss, Bill Clinton, for sexual harassment.

Debra Katz

According to Katz, “Paula Jones’ suit is very, very, very weak. She’s alleged one incident that took place in a hotel room that, by her own testimony, lasted 10 to 12 minutes. She suffered no repercussions in the workplace.”

Weak. Whereas Blasey-Ford couldn’t even keep her tenuous accounts straight and unraveled in front of America as her witness list denied nearly every claim she made.

Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford seems to have been little more than a pawn in the war against Trump. And it now appears her lawyer found an easy break into the national spotlight and is still making public appearances. But just as Blasey-Ford faded from the spotlight, so will Katz when the light of truth breaks through the Kavanaugh hearing like a sunny day dissipates the fog of deception.