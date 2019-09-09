As The NFL Season Begins, The Social Decay In NFL Cities Is Worse Than Ever

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

This year America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the NFL. Every week, millions of us will gather around our televisions to watch extremely well paid young men throw a football around. I love football myself, and I am hoping for a really good season. But while these highly paid teams are playing in some of the most beautiful sports stadiums in the entire world, the cities that they represent are rapidly falling apart all around them. From coast to coast, major U.S. cities are rapidly being transformed into rotting, decaying hellholes, and it is getting worse with each passing year.

Let’s start by looking at Baltimore. On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens absolutely crushed the Miami Dolphins 59-10, and Lamar Jackson looks poised to have an absolutely fabulous season.

But meanwhile, the city of Baltimore itself is a drug-infested nightmare that could potentially set a new all-time record for homicides in 2019. President Trump recently made national headlines for calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess”, and it is being reported that he will actually visit the city on Thursday…

Just weeks after lambasting Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” President Trump will visit the Maryland city to huddle with congressional Republicans — a gathering that could draw local protests and reignite an ugly feud between the White House and the black-majority locality. The White House confirmed Sunday that Trump would address House Republicans at their biennial retreat this Thursday. Republican lawmakers and aides — who chose the city for their three-day gathering before Trump decried it as “the Worst in the USA” — weren’t sure the president would want to attend.

Today, Baltimore has literally become one of the most dangerous areas on the entire planet. In fact, there is only one country in the entire world that has a higher per capita homicide rate than Baltimore…

Only one country in the world has a higher per capita homicide rate than the city of Baltimore. According to WorldAtlas, the murder capital of the globe is Honduras — where there are 90.4 homicides per 100,000 people. Baltimore, with 56 homicides per 100,000 people, edges out the number two spot ahead of Venezuela, where there are 53.7 homicides per 100,000 people.

Of course Baltimore is definitely not alone.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers (that still doesn’t sound right to me) both won their first games, but the city they represent is literally degenerating right in front of our eyes.

Thanks to a rapidly growing homeless population and the worst rat epidemic the city has ever seen, health authorities are having to deal with outbreaks of typhoid fever and leprosy…

With typhoid fever and even the return of the bubonic plague already big concerns, increasing homelessness in Los Angeles could also spark an increase in leprosy. According to a new study, more leprosy cases are starting to emerge in Los Angeles County, with Dr. Maria Teresa Ochoa of the University of Southern California urging the public to “fight the stigma.” Leprosy, which is spread through the air but must involve close contact, can cause permanent blindness, severe damage to the body’s skin, nerves, and mucous membranes, as well as deformities.

Once upon a time, Los Angeles was one of the most beautiful cities in the world, but now Dr. Drew Pinsky is warning that “rats have taken over the city”…

Celebrity physician Dr. Drew Pinsky calls it a health crisis, something not seen “in this country for 100 years.” Pinsky even compared downtown LA to a third world country because of its public health problems and lack of sanitation. “Rats have taken over the city, it’s not consistent with civilization, how many must die before we change direction?” Pinsky said.

You would think that the lawmakers in Sacramento would do something to help clean up Los Angeles, but Sacramento itself is quickly turning into a cesspool.

When salon owner Liz Novak went on Twitter and explained why she felt forced to relocate her business, it quickly got the attention of quite a few national media outlets…

‘I just want to tell you what happens when I get to work. I have to clean up the poop and the pee off of my doorstep. I have to clean-up the syringes. I have to politely ask the people who I care for, I care for these people that are homeless, to move their tents out of the way of the door to my business,’ she said in a video posted on Twitter, which gained the attention of Fox News and other national media outlets. ‘I am angry about it. I wouldn’t be relocating if it wasn’t for this issue,’ Novak added.

I have to say that I agree with her.

If people were pooping and peeing on my doorstep, I would move too.

Speaking of human poop, there is so much of it in the streets of Philadelphia that it has fueled an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A cases.

The Eagles may have beaten the hapless Redskins on Sunday, but the city that they represent is literally becoming a toilet…

Philadelphia usually sees no more than six cases of Hepatitis A annually, said Abernathy. City officials count 117 confirmed cases this year to date, with more under investigation. The Kensington, ground zero of the region’s opioid crisis, where many people struggling with addiction live on the streets, has grappled with poop on the street, in parks and on porches for years. Hepatitis A spreads primarily through contact with fecal matter.

It is easy to pick on Philadelphia, because it is one of the poorest run major cities in the entire nation.

According to one local official, there is “so much human feces on the ground it’s unbelievable”…

“There’s so much human feces on the ground it’s unbelievable,” said Jacelyn Blank, a board member of the East Kensington Neighbors Association and the co-founder of the group Philly Tree People, which plans and cares for trees in the city’s many leaf-deprived neighborhoods.

Of course the same thing is happening in just about every other major city around the country. The “worst drug crisis in American history” has resulted in hordes of homeless addicts mindlessly wandering about as they search for a way to get their next fix. As a nation, we need to fundamentally reject the way that we have been doing things, and we need to start running in the other direction as fast as we can.

Sports has an important role to play in our society, but when just a handful of people are paid millions of dollars to play while millions upon millions of other citizens are wallowing in poverty, despair and addiction, that is a sign that things have gotten very seriously out of balance.

Our nation is deeply broken, and it is getting worse with each passing day. If we ever want to fix things, we need to wake up and start focusing on the things that really matter.